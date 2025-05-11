Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Japan
  5. nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM

nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM

Save

nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glassnuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Image 3 of 19nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Chairnuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Image 5 of 19nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Renovation, Wellness Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: FATHOM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  63
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatsuya Tabii
  • Lead Architects: FATHOM
  • Lead Team: Hiroyuki Nakamoto, Naoki Itaya
  • Landscape Architecture: Florist Nakamura
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: guide
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Concrete
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. The area near the elevated railway tracks that form the infrastructure of this highly convenient area, where highway interchanges and train stations are concentrated, is a bit lonely, as if it were the backside of a city that has been left behind in its development, with its many factories and warehouses.

Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Tatsuya Tabii

This project was to renovate a low-rent property into a hair salon on the ground floor of a building in such an area, in a good location with a mix of tenant space enclosed by a wall and semi-outdoor space used for parking and other purposes. Since the couple both work as stylists, they wanted to create their own salon in one space. Considering that the wife has many customers of the same generation, we converted the existing tenant space enclosed by a wall into a private salon with only one seat and a kids' space, while the other half-open-air space became the salon space for the husband.

Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Glass
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Image 19 of 19
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii

The semi-outdoor space is located on the first floor of the building, but is behind the infrastructure of two adjacent rental tenants. The "too much" space, which has been eroded and displaced by various elements, somehow resembles the atmosphere of the entire city. In creating the hair salon, we thought that if the new and the old were placed next to each other, a new front and back would be created, and that while the new space would be a sophisticated place that would not be out of place in this area, a kind of buffer would be inserted at the boundary so that the two would not intersect, thereby maintaining the balance of this entire town and raising its level. This is a natural problem for this space. This naturally led me to focus on one problematic point of this space.

Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Image 3 of 19
© Tatsuya Tabii

The concrete block exterior wall and transparent corrugated roof on the left side of the facade were requested by the landlord of the building to secure a line of flow for inspecting the building's water heater, which is located in the back of the building. This common area was designated as a sunroom filled with greenery by placing plantings as a boundary between the old and new buildings, and the hair salon function was incorporated while using this space as an interior/exterior landscaping against the devastated surrounding environment.

Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Image 5 of 19
© Tatsuya Tabii
Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii

The exterior wall separating the old and the new building has a soft line without creating corners while taking up the aforementioned gap in the common area, and the materials used for the exterior wall and frame are gray and beige in tone and texture, and industrial building materials. The idea was to blend naturally with the surrounding environment without making the futuristic form stand out. The functions of the hair salon, such as the face stand and mirrors, are delicately made of steel, and the materials are flat and baked in a single green color, as if they are linked to the sunroom plantings.

Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tatsuya Tabii

The name "nuru" means "to repaint anew." In addition to the rusted area under the elevated railway tracks, the tenant section on the first floor of the building itself has a mixture of old and new infrastructure. I hope that the city, which has been a victim of development, will gradually become richer in color and be repainted.

Save this picture!
nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Tatsuya Tabii

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
FATHOM
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
Cite: "nuru Hair Salon / FATHOM" 11 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029881/nuru-hair-salon-fathom> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags