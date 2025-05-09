Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation

Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO

Text description provided by the architects. This project was designed for the office of a confectionery and food manufacturing company. The client's vision is to contribute to the realization of a sustainable world by providing wellness of mind, body, and environment to their customers, employees, and society. As a base for realizing their perspective, we designed their new office as the city's forest, where many species coexist, and named it "KAKUHAN-no-Mori," which means "the forest of mixing." Our ideal place was one where diverse nature and people inside and outside the company could mutually influence each other and expand their world, like mixing ingredients to make sweets and enjoying together.

Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Image 27 of 36
Concept
Concept
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Glass
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO

We referenced a forest to create an environmental co-creation-type office, because a forest is the symbol of coexistence and inclusion. First, we designed the landscape as a forest. Tokyo is a big city and has little nature, so the limited nature is still a very important basis for migratory birds. We analyzed the vegetation condition of the site and the ecology of migratory birds, and planted trees favored by migratory birds to expand the green scope of the city.

Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO

Secondly, we used a lot of wood for interiors, structures, and exteriors. We linked this project to the forest cycle of the founder's birthplace to pass on his spirit and healthy forestry to future generations. The wood for the interior and exterior was felled by the client's staff and designers. After completion, we planted new seedlings for future forestry.

Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Glass
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Image 30 of 36
2F Floor Plan
2F Floor Plan
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Glass, Chair
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO

The interiors were inspired by the scenery of the forest. Especially, the 1st and 2nd floors were designed as the foot of the forest to connect and engage with local people, the company, and the landscape. The main workspaces were designed from the tree crowns, which contain different sizes, shades, and unevenness, and the bright top floor was inspired by the top of the trees and the diffuse reflection of the sunlight.

Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Table
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Image 31 of 36
Standard Floor Plan
Standard Floor Plan
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Image 32 of 36
7F Floor Plan
7F Floor Plan
Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO

Furthermore, we tried to work on the health of mind and body by installing the fluctuations of nature into the spaces. The mirrored facade was designed to reflect the green and sky of the landscape. It also functions as a wind catcher to provide natural ventilation for infectious disease control, and a sunlight controller to bring the brightness of sunlight into the space while reducing heat load. The color temperature of the exterior lighting is interlocked by the actual temperature and changes softly, and some interior lightings are shaken and flickers by interlocking with the external wind speed sensor and making the shadows of the interior plants sway.

Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© SS Co., Ltd. Nozomu SHIMAO

Natural winds, sunlight, and lighting create uneven shades of light and shadow like a forest in the workspaces. The workers can feel nature anytime and anywhere. Additionally, the 7th floor and the rooftop floor were designed as the "wellness" area. The contraptions to enjoy health promotion with the bright sunlight and wind were installed, such as the herb and fruit garden, the fitness for easy stretching, the shrine, and the 100-meter walking course.

Project location

Address:Shibaura 1-13-16, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Takenaka Corporation
Cite: "Morinaga Shibaura Building / Takenaka Corporation" 09 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029880/morinaga-shibaura-building-takenaka-corporation> ISSN 0719-8884

