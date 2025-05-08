Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo

Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Sean Fennessy

Text description provided by the architects. Malvern House is an alterations and interior project which embraces the site's existing and distinct features - well-proportioned spaces, delicate federation detailing, and a tranquil, established north-facing garden. The house is located on a well-scaled, beautiful tree-lined street in Malvern, Melbourne, Australia. The area is well known for its stunning lineup of well-preserved, Federation-era single dwelling architecture.

Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Kitchen, Countertop
© Sean Fennessy

Studio Ceravolo was tasked with the brief to re-imagine the clients' long-standing family home as a place that marries intuitively with a new chapter in their lives. With their adult children moving out, the spaces needed to adapt to a luxurious, restful, and sensory way of living.

Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Sean Fennessy
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Sean Fennessy
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Image 36 of 36
Ground Floor Plan
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Sean Fennessy
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography
© Sean Fennessy
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Image 19 of 36
© Sean Fennessy

Prioritising ritual and routine, Malvern House unfolds as a series of spaces which sync to the owners' rhythm of daily life, harmonising its traditional essence with a relaxed format and fostering an intuitive and essential connection to the exterior.

Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Sean Fennessy
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography
© Sean Fennessy

The heritage front is stripped back to reveal quirky federation details and impeccable proportions, these features are enhanced through the layered use of colour and a hierarchy of physical elements – decorative lighting, custom joinery, and soft loose furniture. The garden-interfacing rear is experienced as a series of self-contained yet interconnecting zones where joinery elements provide suggestive function and sufficient spatial definition within the context of a larger, cohesive space connected to the exterior. The design works effortlessly to create a heightening of everyday moments: a gym and laundry workspace which overlook lush greenery, a walk-in shower flooded with sunlight via a 6m high skylight above, a front sitting room dedicated to stillness and sanctuary, places for decompression, for contemplation, and for gathering.

Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Sean Fennessy
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Wood
© Sean Fennessy

Taking full advantage of the garden's changing visual effects across the seasons, new full-height glazing and pergola have been integrated into the north façade, adhering to passive solar design principles whilst forging a liminal space between the interior and exterior.

Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Image 23 of 36
© Sean Fennessy
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography
© Sean Fennessy

Considered curation of finishes adds to the experiential layering of the project.  Warm tones and textures help to create a calm and serene environment, while colour is used with nuance – a soft yellow tiled bench seat, a beautiful glass mosaic powder room with a nutty gloss ceiling and a contrasting blue mirror, color-blocked rugs throughout, paired with soft greens, pinks, and gold. As each space evolves into a unique colour palette, there is an underlying colour link between adjacent areas that creates a sense of cohesion.

Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Sean Fennessy
Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Image 22 of 36
© Sean Fennessy

Eschewing archetypal timber flooring, the ground floor comprises small-format stone pavers which create a unifying cohesion underpinned by materiality and a literal grounding effect on the occupants from the moment they awaken. The finished project is a home that effortlessly creates a heightening of everyday moments, a home that is cohesive, calming, and grounded in ritual.

Malvern House / Studio Ceravolo - Image 3 of 36
© Sean Fennessy

Studio Ceravolo
Top #Tags