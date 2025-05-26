Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia

Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Parada, Portugal
  • Architects: Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BRUMA, CIN, Capadrain, Cimentart, Cortizo, Deutsche FOAMGLAS®, Doka, Efapel, Giacomini, Hoermann, Imperalum, Indelague, Isolusa, JNF, Knauf, LUSOTUFO, Mapei, Preceram, Radcon, Robbialac, +4
  • Lead Architect: Ricardo Tedim Cruz
  • Category: Houses
  • Exterior Fittings: Susana Barros Vilela
  • Stability Project: José Almeida
  • Electric Project: Eng. Filipe Pinho
  • Construction And Civil Engineering: Eng. André Santos
  • City: Parada
  • Country: Portugal
Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ricardo Ramos

The project concept. This project aimed to integrate a home among the trees, resembling a body that twists and contorts. The resulting gaps from these twists accommodate windows and create shadows, facilitating natural cooling of the house. Elevated from the ground as a flat structure, the house benefits from enhanced thermal interaction with the earth and allows for full-height ventilation and beautiful views. Engineering and architecture combine with a unified goal: living harmoniously within nature.

Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ricardo Ramos
Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia
Planta - Térreo
Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ramos

The client. The client asked for a house following a NZEB (Nearly zero energy building) guidelines. He also asked for no air conditioning equipment or mechanical ventilation.  At the same time, the client also demanded that no insects or small animals could enter the house while windows were open. In parallel he wanted the house in the middle of the natural environment. Finally, he wanted to have the minimum carbon footprint on the life of the building.

Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ramos

The project. We provided a project  that showcases a strategy that produces more shadows on a house and more natural ventilation. Only passive architecture systems were used. We believe that passive energy strategies are founded on the architects' pencil. We produced a form that protects the interior from solar radiation without any kind of high tech or domotics.

Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Image 26 of 33
© Ricardo Ramos
Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Image 31 of 33
Elevation
Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ricardo Ramos

The passive house system. The climate in Portugal is heating. We need more shadow on the buildings. We don't need more high tech stuff that consumes more energy. We placed the windows on the right place to be shadowed. Since the windows are full height and across different facades, ventilation occurs naturally. On Summer we have free air conditioning from the air that enters on the shadowed windows. On winter, the windows are closed, the sun beams are lower and we can heat the house naturally. All this was made with a collaboration between engineering and architecture. Beauty must be therefore efficient and sustainable.

Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop
© Ricardo Ramos
Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Ricardo Ramos

A new path towards sustainability. We have provided a new strategy to passive systems: the facade form that produces shadows and that allow for natural ventilation. In parallel we have used strategies that are already used in other projects but made total sense here: cork insulation on the ETICS system ( because it's also perfect in case of summer forest fires so problematic in Portugal), rain water reuse ( water is becoming more scarce in Portugal and that's why you see photos of a big pool on the outside). We also have solar panels that reduce the power use from the grid.  In general, we used natural resources with extreme caution. The power consumption of the house is 12 kWh/m2/year.  The whole-life carbon assessment is 1,140  kgCO2  e/m2 . This strategy proves that this path is a great new option for a sustainable development.

Bioclimatic House / Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia - Exterior Photography
© Ricardo Ramos

About this office
Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia
Office

