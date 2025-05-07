BREEZZE Market / Dispacement Architectural Design

+ 29

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Jiaochuan Subdistrict community of Zhenhai District, Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the project addresses the challenges faced by podium commercial spaces under the impact of shifting consumer patterns and the rise of online commerce. Struggling to survive, these commercial spaces have seen stagnant utilization and maintenance, with their original business formats nearly eroded. The key to revitalizing this area lies in understanding the demographics and genuine needs of nearby residents. With a population dominated by elderly individuals and relocated residents, daily shopping and leisure activities are their primary demands. To address this, we introduced a fresh market and small-scale public spaces—pocket parks—into the neighborhood, using lifestyle-driven strategies to breathe new life into the area.

"Connection" is a core theme of this project. It refers not only to establishing new physical links between the redesigned architecture and the original neighborhood but also fostering connections between "merchants"and "residents." Drawing inspiration from childhood memories of rural markets—vibrant, organically formed gatherings where people freely interacted—we sought to recreate this warmth in an urban setting. Unlike standardized urban markets, these nostalgic spaces emphasize flexibility, with vendors choosing their own timings and locations, shortening both physical and psychological distances between people.

For sustainable commercial vitality, we focused on fundamental lifestyle needs. By reintroducing the concept of a *"village entrance"*—a traditional social hub—we reimagined the street as a communal space where residents can shop for groceries, enjoy a bowl of wontons, bask in the sun, or chat with neighbors, creating a "place that gathers energy and vitality." To avoid the sterility of enclosed markets, we scattered "pop-up stalls" across the area, allowing periodic free-market days. A central pocket park serves all age groups, offering a pause in daily routines—a spot to linger, converse, and build familiarity over time.

The original gray building façades were visually uninviting, even after new shops opened. By introducing high-saturation colors, we transformed the street into an eye-catching destination. Once drawn in visually, visitors discover functional daily amenities, gradually forming an organic living scene. Our design aims to build such scenarios and highlight needs, inviting people to explore and engage.

1. Minimal Intervention. The project spans 770㎡ of leased commercial space and 1,000㎡ of public areas. Completed in two phases, the first phase—finished in just 25 days—relied on 70% prefabricated components and 30% on-site construction. In Phase 1, we added a 1.5-meter cantilevered roof to the original podium, creating a 3-meter-wide semi-outdoor space. This sheltered area connects shops to the street, fostering micro-social interactions. Phase 2 introduced subtle enhancements like rain shelters and foldable tabletops on stone benches, optimizing comfort and usability with minimal intervention.

2. Lightness. Rain shelters combine FRP grating and laminated glass, softening sunlight while framing views of the sky and filtering out surrounding visual clutter. Cross-shaped steel frames and tension rods ensure structural lightness. Seating features include washed stone and wood in dart-like shapes. Set back from main walkways, these areas reduce architectural while enhancing psychological safety for elderly users. The "negative space" between shops and seating encourages spontaneous gatherings.

Reconstruction and Symbiosis of Neighborhood Culture and Shared Growth - By blending commerce and leisure organically, everyday interactions, like discussing fresh produce or sharing tips, create new social opportunities. Strangers gradually become familiar "villagers," then neighbors, weaving tighter community bonds. Once-deserted podium spaces have evolved into vibrant, open neighborhoods. Beyond architectural renewal, the project rebuilds symbiotic relationships, transforming markets into spaces not just for transactions but for connection, conversation, and experiencing life together.