OURIO Coffee / NDB DESIGN

+ 15

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in a tech office park, with a sports park just across the road. Stopping is a step toward a better departure. With "stopping" as our central theme, we integrate elements of travel from Eastern culture into the space. The rest pavilions nestled in nature and the scholar's essential traveling trunk, the book box, become the primary elements in the evolution of our spatial design. A pavilion, an ancient structure for rest and relaxation. We have reinterpreted this seemingly ordinary form through modern simplification and incorporated it into the space as the main structure of the coffee bar. It carries the meaning of "staying" and also serves as a focal point, drawing people in and gathering attention within the space.

The modular construction logic improves building efficiency and allows for complete dismantling and relocation if needed in the future. At the same time, it responds to the construction methods of traditional Chinese architecture from a conceptual standpoint. When guests gather around the coffee pavilion, watching the barista carefully craft each cup of coffee, coffee becomes a bridge for communication. The pavilion, in turn, becomes a space for interaction—a transparent yet focused spatial form that enhances the experience.

The 笈 (Ji) is an ancient trunk used by scholars to carry luggage and books. We have drawn inspiration from this exquisite object used by traveling scholars, which is multifunctional, capable of opening and closing, shielding from rain, and even serving as a seat. We hope to bring this form into the space, symbolizing the future development path of the brand within the environment.

The multifunctional cart is equipped with movable and lockable caster wheels at the bottom. Staff can easily push it to any required location, expanding the possibilities of where the brand can appear. In its daily use, it serves as a display and storage solution within the store, as well as a space divider. It can be placed as a welcoming counter by the roadside, set up as a booth at a market, or even used as a stall at a coffee festival. Depending on the size of the space, it can be arranged into various booth configurations.

At the entrance of the store, we primarily use stone, even incorporating a large raw stone as part of the signage. We hope this unpolished stone can create a sense of contrast with the surrounding modern business atmosphere, much like entering a natural mountain area. It aims to create a simple and natural state that calms the inner turmoil of those experiencing the space. The warm wood, semi-transparent fabric, and unrefined raw stone—all materials in the space exist with a gentle and understated presence. They harmonize with the humility and restraint of Eastern culture, achieving a spiritual resonance.

The outdoor seating area not only provides a small resting space for the community but also serves as a gathering spot for pet-friendly individuals. Additionally, a bar counter by the window is specially designed to accommodate solo diners. On the side of the project near the road, the exposed municipal pipes along the roadside became an unavoidable part of the indoor view. We used a solid wall to block them off, creating a background for displays inside. On the exterior side, we covered the pipes with industrial-style metal grilles and added signage, creating a new storefront image that expanded the brand's display area.