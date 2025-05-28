Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia

Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Centro, Brazil
  Architects: Studio Guilherme Garcia
  Area: 153
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Fábio Júnior Severo
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Ecco conceito, Madeireira, Pedecril
  Lead Architect: Guilherme Garcia
Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Fábio Júnior Severo

Text description provided by the architects. The project for Tempo Casa, an object store, proposes a space that values simplicity, materiality, and the passage of time. The interior architecture is fluid and welcoming, featuring organic volumes, sculptural pillars, and built-in shelving that subtly defines the environment. The neutral-toned palette and textured surfaces reinforce a sense of continuity, creating an atmosphere of contemplation and deceleration.

Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia
© Fábio Júnior Severo

The design is a frame for the store’s curated collection of artisanal design objects, artworks, and contemporary furniture. The choice of materials, such as wood, stone, and natural fabrics, highlights an intention of authenticity and respect for the nature of each element. Carefully controlled natural light and discreet artificial lighting enhance products and textures without overpowering the space.

Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Fábio Júnior Severo
Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia
Ground Floor Plan
Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, Table, Chair
© Fábio Júnior Severo

Curved forms and fluid exhibition zones guide the visitor's journey, inviting discovery at every turn. The project balances fullness and emptiness, creating breathing spaces that are crucial for offering a sensory experience. Every element is designed to foster subtle and attentive interaction with the space and its content.

Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© Fábio Júnior Severo

The furniture, combining fixed and loose pieces, embraces a minimalist aesthetic with a strong artisanal character. Exposed wood, light structures, and sculptural forms resonate with the architectural language, reinforcing the idea of a space where design and art intertwine organically. The simplicity of lines enhances the presence of materials and the singularity of each object displayed.

Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Fábio Júnior Severo

Natural light plays a leading role during the day, creating subtle light and shadow effects that reveal material textures and transform the space over time. At night, precise artificial lighting maintains the contemplative and elegant atmosphere.

Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Fábio Júnior Severo

Tempo Casa presents itself as more than just an object store: it is a space of experience and contemplation. The architecture promotes a slowed-down gaze and encourages a more sensitive relationship with design and art. The project proposes a new way of inhabiting and consuming, where time, material essence, and the quality of objects are celebrated.

Tempo House / Studio Guilherme Garcia
© Fábio Júnior Severo

Project location

Address: Centro, Florianópolis, Brazil

Studio Guilherme Garcia
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Store Brazil
