Double Roof House / Studio Tngtetshiu

Text description provided by the architects. A 60-year-old red-brick church is located next to the site, which was renovated by us a year ago and given a name as Church of Church. The mission was to build a new complex of a residence, a warehouse and a playground next to it. Each part is independent at its function, but all are brought together under such occasional condition. Our intention is to avoid interference from different function but retain certain connections with others.

The overall system of the building is formed by an in-between space that is yet to be defined and corresponding to the central axis opening of the adjacent old church. A steel structure system was applied to the new building, creating a contrast between the lightness of steel and the weightiness of brick, that performed by the 60-year-old church on one side. The appearance of the building is like a random variation of iron-clad houses commonly seen in the countryside. It is a building with two sets of large double-sloping roofs, as well as two separate buildings with their own double-sloping roofs at the same time. It is born with complex and contradictory; it is a warehouse as well as a residence.

The related but different structural systems and architectural languages are contributed and shared by the two buildings. The fragments of architectural elements inherit the articulations of architectural elements within Church of Church. The openings of varied heights and scales bridge the internal and external of the building while retaining privacy, enlarging the perceptible openness when being inside.