Folly at Fair Hill / Rever & Drage Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Buildings constructed primarily for decoration have not always been held in the highest esteem. Yet the folly, at least the kind designed with intention, has a rich history of enhancing garden grounds around the world. The folly in Solliveien stands in the middle of an elongated garden, adjacent to a large, old oak tree. It marks the transition from the everyday hustle and bustle surrounding the residential building at the eastern end of the plot to the tranquility of the pastoral western end. As such, the building also encapsulates a literal gate as part of its eastern wall. Stepping across the threshold leads you into a more serene setting.

This building is not purely decorative or entirely nonfunctional. While its appearance certainly transcends its practical purpose and exceeds the scope of conventional garden structures, thus earning its classification as a folly, the main volume still houses functional spaces. These include a dining room with an adjoining kitchen and a bathroom. The bathroom features a sauna, a lush bathtub, and an outdoor shower. The smaller, leaning structure opposite the main volume contains a small lounge with a glass roof, allowing visitors to gaze up at the sprawling branches of the oak tree. This secluded, quiet space evokes the charm of childhood treehouses and secret hideaways. Seclusion is achieved through fixed glass roof panels for daylight and views, while a wooden hatch provides ventilation and serves as an emergency exit.

The bathroom in the main volume also features a wooden hatch paired with high windows, ensuring privacy while letting in ample daylight, although by more ordinary means. In contrast, the kitchen fully opens its southern wall to the garden, offering a view of the scenery beyond. The low winter sun streams through the glass façade, storing its warmth in the cast-in-place concrete wall of the dining room. Construction-wise, the building combines a standard 2x6" spruce framework clad in oak for its two sections, with a traditional 6" pine log construction forming the gate. The leaning structure is supported by 25mm round stainless steel bars anchored to the main structure's foundation. It will be able to wriggle a little but not fall.

From the eastern approach, the folly presents an elegant, feminine silhouette, which contrasts with the solid materials and historical connotations of the log construction. The slim, smooth oak panels juxtapose the stout, rough logs. The volumes simultaneously converge on the gate and stretch away from it, opening up to the impressive oak that dominates the scene. From the pastoral west, the building takes on the appearance of a warm embrace, creating a sunny nook for cozy afternoons. Thus, offering a moment of respite before you cross the threshold back into the challenges of everyday life.