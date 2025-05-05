Ka'anche House / Ápiron

+ 21

Houses • Todos Santos, Mexico Architects: Ápiron

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 480 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: César Belio

Lead Architects: Antonio Irigoyen, Jimena Gutierrez, Adda Barahona

Category: Houses

Technical Team: Ricardo Albornoz, Estefany Aguilar

General Contractors: Milo Arquitectura y Construcción

Landscape Architects: Ápiron

Engineering Consultants: Mirage Construcción

City: Todos Santos

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in the town of Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, within a residential development whose main feature is a central urban garden that connects and gives identity to the complex. From this landscaping element, both the placement and architectural design of the house are structured, aiming to establish a direct and constant relationship with this green element.

The concept stems from the intention to create architecture that connects visually and functionally with its immediate surroundings. The house takes its name from the Maya Ka Anche, which means "high bed where plants are sown," and is inspired by the idea of an elevated volume that separates itself from the natural ground, allowing the creation of intermediate spaces where planters, vegetation, and natural ventilation are integrated, thus forming a large habitable "Ka Anche." This formal strategy materializes in an upper volume that seems to float over an open ground floor, generating a sense of lightness and continuity with the landscape.

The program requested by the client included a four-bedroom house that opened towards the central garden, favoring a constant interior-exterior connection. With this goal, the distribution of spaces was designed so that all bedrooms and social areas faced the center of the complex.

To ensure privacy from the common areas, the house was raised one meter above the natural ground level. In the back, private recreational areas were created, such as a pool, a fire pit, and a barbecue, which are arranged according to the topography through a series of platforms at different levels that create varied spatial experiences and take advantage of the natural slope of the land.

The social areas on the ground floor completely open towards the front and the back of the property, promoting smooth circulation and direct contact with the outdoors. The multiple terraces surrounding the house allow enjoyment of the natural views of the area, contemplation of the characteristic sunrises and sunsets of the region, as well as clear observation of the night sky.

Regarding materiality, local elements were chosen that reinforce the regional identity of the project and harmoniously integrate with the context. The block walls covered with clay plaster provide a warm, earthy tone characteristic of the Baja California Sur environment. White stone from the region was also used in specific walls, adding texture, thermal mass, and a distinctive character. The bathrooms and hallways feature wooden lattice screens that allow light and air to pass through without sacrificing privacy.

This choice of materials responds not only to aesthetic criteria but also to principles of sustainability, low environmental impact, and respect for local construction traditions. The result is a house that promotes outdoor living, fosters a close relationship with the landscape, and offers spaces that adapt to both social dynamics and the natural qualities of the site.