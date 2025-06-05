Estremoz 6 Houses / A+Architecture

+ 40

Houses, Renovation • Estremoz, Portugal Architects: A+Architecture Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 560 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ASM Taps , Orima , Sanindusa

Lead Architects: Pedro Clarke, Camille Bonneau

Category: Houses, Renovation

Architects: António Alves, Rosário De Brito

City: Estremoz

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Estremoz region, this project involved the reorganisation and rehabilitation of a group of small houses, transforming them into six modern terraced homes. Each home was carefully designed to offer a private space that opens onto a shared garden and swimming pool, creating a communal and leisure environment that encourages interaction among residents.

The project’s aesthetic respects local traditions, using typical materials from the Alentejo region, such as stone, lime, and ceramics. These materials not only reflect the area’s cultural identity but also ensure the durability and sustainability of the buildings. Their use provides a sense of continuity with the region’s history, while the new homes incorporate contemporary solutions that meet the modern needs of their inhabitants.

One of the most distinctive design elements is the doors, which stand out for their vibrant red colour. This choice not only adds a touch of modernity and character to the homes but also evokes Alentejo traditions, where bright colours are often used to bring life to buildings. The red doors serve as a focal point, creating an appealing contrast with the more neutral façades, symbolising the region’s warm hospitality.

The homes have been designed to ensure comfort and functionality. Each unit features generous spaces, with interiors that maximise natural light and create a welcoming atmosphere. The shared spaces, such as the garden and swimming pool, have been designed as meeting points, encouraging social interaction and fostering a close-knit community.

Beyond careful design and harmonious aesthetics, the project also has a strong focus on sustainability. The integration of eco-friendly solutions, such as water recycling systems and energy-efficient construction techniques, demonstrates a commitment to environmental preservation and the well-being of residents.

In summary, this project in Estremoz not only transforms a collection of small houses into modern homes but also respects and celebrates local culture, creating a space that is both contemporary and deeply rooted in Alentejo traditions. Through the intelligent use of design, local materials, and welcoming communal spaces, these new terraced homes offer an excellent housing opportunity in the beautiful Alentejo region.