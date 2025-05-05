Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Singapore
  5. dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju

dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju

Save

dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, ChairdP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairdP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairdP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, GlassdP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Singapore
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

Text description provided by the architects. Our journey with this client began quite unconventionally. Introduced by a mutual friend, we first collaborated remotely on several of his overseas apartments, transforming each into a standout space for resale. What made it unique was that we never met him in person. He must have done well, and we must have left a good impression because years later, when he and his young family planned a move to Singapore, he reached out to us once again; this time for something more personal - his own home.

Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair, Glass
© Tristan & Ju / Joon
Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

Located at the end of a winding, uphill road, we discovered and recommended a secluded gem for him: spacious, serene, and perfectly suited for a young family. With a full frontage that opens up to a generous private garden terrace, offering distant views of the sea port, it's hard to believe that this expansive space is actually a two-storey apartment unit (not a traditional house) set within land-scarce Singapore.

Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Tristan & Ju / Joon
Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Image 24 of 28
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

The upper level is where most of the bedrooms are situated, and interestingly, it's also where the main Entrance is, directly accessible from the car park level. Visitors enter through the Family Room, which becomes an informal yet central arrival space. A key challenge was the need to create an additional kids' bedroom, to which we reconfigured the original layout, adjusting bedroom sizes to carve out the required space. In doing so, we introduced a gently curved feature wall, a subtle architectural gesture that anchors the upper level and connects the various rooms.

Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

From this level, a softly curved staircase leads downward, revealing a double-volume internal air well. The curvature continues here, quietly echoing the lines above and adding a sense of rhythm and openness to the vertical circulation.

Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Tristan & Ju / Joon
Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Glass
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

On the lower main level, the communal spaces unfold in a seamless, open-plan layout; light-filled and airy, designed for both togetherness and flow. From the Kitchen, the Mrs. can keep an eye on the children as they move freely from Dining to Living to Garden, all within clear sightlines. It's a home that invites connection while still offering pockets of calm and privacy when needed.

Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Closet, Glass
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

Storage was thoughtfully maximized through custom joinery solutions, integrating multiple camouflaged doors and built-ins that blend quietly into the design. These clever details not only maintain a clean visual line but have also become part of daily play for the kids, who happily weave in and out of their favorite hide-and-seek spots.

Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Image 13 of 28
© Tristan & Ju / Joon
Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Image 22 of 28
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

The building's inherent curved facade became an important design point, and we chose to accentuate this playful geometry throughout the interior. By incorporating curved dividing walls, carefully placed openings, custom carpentry, and a graceful staircase, we brought a sense of fluidity and movement into the space. This was done thoughtfully, ensuring that the curves enhanced the overall aesthetic without overwhelming it.

Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Glass
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

To balance this, we chose a calm and neutral material palette. Every choice, from the soft tones of the walls to the warmth of natural wood finishes, was made with the goal of creating a home that feels as enduring as it is welcoming. Ultimately, our vision was clear: to design a home that serves as a peaceful oasis, where the family can come together, unwind, and find respite from the bustling pace of city life.

Save this picture!
dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Patio, Balcony, Deck, Courtyard
© Tristan & Ju / Joon

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tristan & Ju
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSingapore
Cite: "dP Apartment House / Tristan & Ju" 05 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029734/dp-apartment-house-tristan-and-ju> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags