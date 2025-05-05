Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura

Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura

Save

Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Exterior PhotographyFienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Exterior PhotographyFienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, Glass, ChairFienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Image 5 of 17Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Restoration
Ginestra Fiorentina, Firenze, Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Exterior Photography
© Federico Farinatti

Text description provided by the architects. The restoration of a barn (fienile), part of a larger rural complex, becomes an opportunity for Fōntego Architettura to reinterpret the building's simplicity and purity. In the newly designed home, the living area stands out for its generous volume, evoking the barn's original agricultural atmosphere. At its heart is a striking centerpiece—an architectural element that seamlessly integrates multiple functions into a single design feature.

Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Exterior Photography
© Federico Farinatti
Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Image 15 of 17
Plans Axonometry
Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, Glass, Chair
© Federico Farinatti

Fienile N is part of the restoration of a cluster of rural buildings that were built between the 19th and 20th centuries in the Florentine countryside. Before being transformed into a residence, this modest structure served as a storage facility for the small hamlet. Its architectural features are characteristic of barns in this region of Italy: brick and stone masonry, a simple and compact form, two floors, and a large, often singular, opening on the ground level to allow access for agricultural vehicles. The upper floor features wide, screened openings designed to promote hay ventilation. In this particular case, the barn is embedded into the hillside, allowing the upper level to have its own entrance, accessed via a small forecourt reminiscent of a traditional farmyard, separate from the existing entry on the lower level.

Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Image 5 of 17
© Federico Farinatti
Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Image 7 of 17
© Federico Farinatti

The project developed by Fōntego Architettura focused on shaping the interior spaces while preserving the visibility of the existing structure, ensuring the building's original identity remained intact. No partition walls were introduced on the upper level of the barn, which now serves as the home's main living area. At the heart of this space, a striking custom-designed volume was inserted—a multifunctional green unit that defines the kitchen while integrating a small bathroom, a guest wardrobe, and ample storage compartments. Crafted with expert woodworking, this element also houses essential utilities, eliminating the need for interventions on the original masonry. Positioned transversely within the building near the entrance, it provides a sense of privacy and marks the presence of the staircase leading to the lower level. The only connection between this furniture element and the external shell is a single conduit running to the roof for mechanical systems. The existing beams and trusses were preserved despite significant structural reinforcement work. The newly installed floors, one in wooden planks and the other in industrial concrete, reflect a carefully chosen material palette that remains true to the barn's character.

Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Image 11 of 17
© Federico Farinatti
Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Image 17 of 17
Sections
Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Exterior Photography
© Federico Farinatti

The decision to place the living area on the upper level and the sleeping quarters below is an exception to conventional layouts. This arrangement allows the bedroom to remain a more private and enclosed space while enhancing the openness of the living and kitchen areas. Although the design prioritizes intimacy in the sleeping quarters, the existing openings, left unchanged in both size and position, frame expansive views of the rolling hills and surrounding countryside, cultivated with vineyards and olive groves. Some openings, particularly those corresponding to the barn's upper level, reinterpret traditional mandolati (the lattice-like brickwork typical of rural architecture), maintaining natural ventilation while offering protection from the sun. The project stands out for its deceptively simple composition, skillfully reinterpreting elements of traditional rural architecture to redefine domestic life within a building that openly embraces its historical roots.

Save this picture!
Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura - Exterior Photography
© Federico Farinatti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fontego Architettura
Office

Materials

StoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationItaly

Materials and Tags

StoneBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationItaly
Cite: "Fienile N Barn Restoration / Fontego Architettura" 05 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029720/fienile-n-barn-restoration-fontego-architettura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags