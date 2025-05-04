Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. HATA is a monolithic concrete dome home situated in California's high desert, where sculptural form meets environmental resilience. Designed and built entirely by self-taught designer-builder Anastasiya Dudik, this 1,707-square-foot structure redefines what it means to build intuitively, responsively, and artistically.

Rooted in what Dudik calls future primitive design, HATA draws on ancestral architectural logic - curved forms, thermal mass, elemental materials - while addressing the future-facing needs of climate resilience and off-grid adaptability. Built using an airform, rebar, shotcrete, and stucco, the dome offers fire resistance, seismic safety, and passive thermal performance ideal for the harsh desert climate.

Set against the Sawtooth Mountains, the dome's silhouette emerges like a geological form, at once ancient and unfamiliar. But beyond its striking appearance is a singular narrative of process: Dudik conceived, designed, managed, and executed every aspect of the build without an architecture degree or a construction firm. From the structural envelope to the boulder-integrated furnishings, HATA is a rare example of truly holistic authorship.

Its concrete shell nods to Brutalism, yet softens it, trading monumentality for intimacy. Influenced by the Soviet-era buildings of her Ukrainian childhood, Dudik reinterprets the material with emotional fluency: soft curves, organic transitions, and natural light evoke refuge rather than imposition.

Inside, HATA dissolves boundaries between architecture, art, and landscape. Daylight drifts across curved plaster walls. Built-in furniture rises organically from rock. Acoustics are hushed. The spatial experience becomes meditative, sensory, and restorative.

At once deeply personal and universally relevant, HATA presents a new model for remote, resilient, and emotionally resonant architecture. It's not just a structure - it's an argument: for form with feeling, for sustainability with soul, and for the power of individual vision in shaping the built environment.