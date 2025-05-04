Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik

Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Interior Photography, Chair

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Pioneertown, United States
Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 5 of 23
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley

Text description provided by the architects. HATA is a monolithic concrete dome home situated in California's high desert, where sculptural form meets environmental resilience. Designed and built entirely by self-taught designer-builder Anastasiya Dudik, this 1,707-square-foot structure redefines what it means to build intuitively, responsively, and artistically.

Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Interior Photography
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley
Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 21 of 23
Floor Plan
Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley

Rooted in what Dudik calls future primitive design, HATA draws on ancestral architectural logic - curved forms, thermal mass, elemental materials - while addressing the future-facing needs of climate resilience and off-grid adaptability. Built using an airform, rebar, shotcrete, and stucco, the dome offers fire resistance, seismic safety, and passive thermal performance ideal for the harsh desert climate.

Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Interior Photography, Chair
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley

Set against the Sawtooth Mountains, the dome's silhouette emerges like a geological form, at once ancient and unfamiliar. But beyond its striking appearance is a singular narrative of process: Dudik conceived, designed, managed, and executed every aspect of the build without an architecture degree or a construction firm. From the structural envelope to the boulder-integrated furnishings, HATA is a rare example of truly holistic authorship.

Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 8 of 23
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley
Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 23 of 23
Sections

Its concrete shell nods to Brutalism, yet softens it, trading monumentality for intimacy. Influenced by the Soviet-era buildings of her Ukrainian childhood, Dudik reinterprets the material with emotional fluency: soft curves, organic transitions, and natural light evoke refuge rather than imposition.

Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley
Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 14 of 23
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley

Inside, HATA dissolves boundaries between architecture, art, and landscape. Daylight drifts across curved plaster walls. Built-in furniture rises organically from rock. Acoustics are hushed. The spatial experience becomes meditative, sensory, and restorative.

Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 15 of 23
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley
Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 22 of 23
Elevations
Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 16 of 23
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley

At once deeply personal and universally relevant, HATA presents a new model for remote, resilient, and emotionally resonant architecture. It's not just a structure - it's an argument: for form with feeling, for sustainability with soul, and for the power of individual vision in shaping the built environment.

Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik - Image 6 of 23
© Natasha Lee, Shannon Moss, Brandon Stanley

Project gallery

Anastasiya Dudik
Concrete

Residential Architecture

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Hata Dome / Anastasiya Dudik" 04 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029709/hata-dome-anastasiya-dudik> ISSN 0719-8884

