  Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Image 2 of 28Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopNewburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Shelving, ChairNewburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior PhotographyNewburgh Light House / Splinter Society - More Images

Text description provided by the architects. Conveniently located in Auburn Village, Newburgh Light House presents a highly sustainable housing solution, accommodating up to 21 people over 10 levels, on an almost unbuildable 150m2 site, right on a historic train station. With no street access and a north facade directly abutting VicTrack land, complicated fire, building methodology, acoustics, equitable light, and stability requirements dominated much of the design process.  The response was a mini tower typology with a full level for each residence, using glass block as a key material to achieve fire and light requirements.  Conceptually, the translucent facades, combined with reflective finishes throughout, form a lantern to the public realm, whilst creating an ephemeral effect within the residences.

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Image 2 of 28
© Timothy Kaye
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Image 23 of 28
© Timothy Kaye

To address construction constraints, the design embraces modularity and clean, simple expression often seen in dense urban contexts. Using prefabricated elements, the north and south façades use glass block panels and operable recessed glazing, maximizing connection to light and views. North and South facades required full translucency combined with a minimal core to future-proof access to light. Prefabricated panels of intricate metal detailing can be appreciated from within and the adjacent train station. 

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Exterior Photography
© Timothy Kaye
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Image 28 of 28
Section
Section
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Exterior Photography
© Timothy Kaye

Selected for its ability to withstand a train derailment, in situ concrete forms the ground level, with integrated seating to activate the small coffee shop fronting the entry and pedestrian railway link. Bluestone cobbles continue from the lane on one side, through to the pedestrian walkway on the other, creating a complementary pixilated pattern, and emphasising maximized ground floor permeability despite the small plot. 

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Shelving, Chair
© Timothy Kaye
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Timothy Kaye
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Image 26 of 28
Standard Floor Plate Plan
Standard Floor Plate Plan
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography
© Timothy Kaye
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography
© Timothy Kaye

Our clients' brief was to appeal to the 'leafy suburb down sizer' market, typically wanting safe, convenient accommodation with a touch of 'inner-city' feel. This resulted in a programmatic arrangement of full-level apartments with lifts opening directly into them, and private car allotments. To broaden the appeal, particularly given the proximity to the train, we separated the bedrooms and bathrooms, added the potential of a third separable room, and added a level of storage/bike space, appealing also to students or individuals sharing. Whilst functional, this layout was also critical in achieving required light levels in a future scenario where private land to the north should be built out, and results in extremely good cross ventilation.

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography, Glass
© Timothy Kaye
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Image 11 of 28
© Timothy Kaye

The language of the architectural grid is applied to the interior material palette via timber panelling, natural stone, and ceramic tiles. The glass blocks present a unique internal finish that creates a brilliant changing light effect throughout the day. Permeability of light through the floor plate is achieved with textured glass doors and internal walls. The upper level is a bespoke penthouse, and one residence has two levels, creating a unique offering despite the building's modular efficiency.

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Interior Photography, Wood, Closet, Bedroom
© Timothy Kaye

Balancing performance, scale, and significant site constraints, the project required close collaboration between design, consultant, and construction teams to make the project feasible and achieve beauty through simplicity. 

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Image 14 of 28
© Timothy Kaye
Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Image 16 of 28
© Timothy Kaye

By day, Newburgh Light House presents a highly refined collection of adaptable homes, beautifully lit throughout. By night, it's a beacon of light, warming Auburn village and its historic train station.

Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society - Exterior Photography
© Timothy Kaye

Splinter Society
Glass

Cite: "Newburgh Light House / Splinter Society" 02 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029693/newburgh-light-house-splinter-society> ISSN 0719-8884

