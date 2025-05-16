Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio

Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio

Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio - Interior Photography, Closet

Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Clay Grier

Text description provided by the architects. Maternity lifestyle brand Bumpsuit commissioned Architecture and Interior Design studio Fox Fox Studio for a new retail space at the Domain in Austin, Texas. This is the second collaboration between Bumpsuit founder Nicole Trunfio and Fox Fox Studio, with their first retail pop-up opening in 2023 at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio
© Clay Grier

Fox Fox Studio's design features curved, undulating plywood walls to evoke the brand's celebration of pregnancy curves. The natural grain of the wood was meant to create a serene environment as well as a canvas for the tones and textures of the clothing. A central round seating area serves as a community meeting space for workshops and community events for expecting mothers. The central seating was also designed to function as a baby playpen, so parents can shop and have a place for their kids to play.

Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Clay Grier
Plan
Plan
Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio - Interior Photography, Closet
© Clay Grier

The undulating plywood walls create distinct shopping zones for specific products, such as their baby carrier, the Armadillo, and a "marketplace" - a curated selection of the best baby products - with built-in digital displays to provide ship-to-home options. The custom-designed POS tables continue the soft, organic language of the architecture, creating fun and playful shapes for the customers to engage with.

Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio
© Clay Grier
Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio
© Clay Grier

The branded central curved wall creates a semi-private fitting room space in the back with plush, natural-tone carpet and skin-toned velvet fitting room curtains. The branded mirror wall is a throwback to trifold fitting room mirrors of the 80s, creating a fun and immersive experience.

Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio - Interior Photography
© Clay Grier

Fox Fox Studio
Wood

Retail Interiors, Austin, United States

Wood, Retail Interiors, Austin, United States
"Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio" 16 May 2025. ArchDaily.

