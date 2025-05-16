Bumpsuit Store / Fox Fox Studio

+ 7

Category: Retail Interiors

Lead Team: Will Fox, Alice Fo, Brooke Burnside

City: Austin

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Maternity lifestyle brand Bumpsuit commissioned Architecture and Interior Design studio Fox Fox Studio for a new retail space at the Domain in Austin, Texas. This is the second collaboration between Bumpsuit founder Nicole Trunfio and Fox Fox Studio, with their first retail pop-up opening in 2023 at the Grove in Los Angeles.

Fox Fox Studio's design features curved, undulating plywood walls to evoke the brand's celebration of pregnancy curves. The natural grain of the wood was meant to create a serene environment as well as a canvas for the tones and textures of the clothing. A central round seating area serves as a community meeting space for workshops and community events for expecting mothers. The central seating was also designed to function as a baby playpen, so parents can shop and have a place for their kids to play.

The undulating plywood walls create distinct shopping zones for specific products, such as their baby carrier, the Armadillo, and a "marketplace" - a curated selection of the best baby products - with built-in digital displays to provide ship-to-home options. The custom-designed POS tables continue the soft, organic language of the architecture, creating fun and playful shapes for the customers to engage with.

The branded central curved wall creates a semi-private fitting room space in the back with plush, natural-tone carpet and skin-toned velvet fitting room curtains. The branded mirror wall is a throwback to trifold fitting room mirrors of the 80s, creating a fun and immersive experience.