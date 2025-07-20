Noas Studio / SahuquillodeArriba

•
Valencia, Spain
-
Architects: SahuquillodeArriba
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Oleh Kardash
-
Lead Architects: Guillermo Sahuquillo, Adrian de Arriba
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Workshop, Cowork Interiors
- City: Valencia
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Cabañal neighborhood of Valencia, just a few meters from the sea, this small space on Barraca Street is a meeting point for different disciplines—a flexible environment where design, ceramics, and creation coexist. From the start, the owner had a clear vision: it had to be an open, multipurpose, and ever-evolving space, capable of hosting anything from a shop to a graphic design studio, while also allowing for activities like
workshops or yoga classes.