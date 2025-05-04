Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd.

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. At PERMANENT, we believe in creating spaces that quietly endure, spaces that naturally blend into their surroundings and harmonize with the environment. We imagine what ought to exist in a place, carefully reading the cultural layers and memories rooted in its past. From this, we design new, lasting value for the future. We aim to shape environments that hold enduring worth, remaining quietly essential over time.

This philosophy guided us in the creation of this space. The client's approach to hair styling is free from conventional frameworks, driven by diverse interests and a fearless, experimental spirit. We asked ourselves: What kind of environment would best reflect this creativity?

We envisioned a space that not only embodies his individuality but also has the flexibility to evolve as his expression changes over time. To achieve this, we proposed a design acting as a foundation – a base that supports, endures, and even encourages transformation.

The space is composed of simple, stand-alone elements made from raw materials and pure forms, intentionally without assigned meanings or functions. By combining these independent pieces, like a puzzle, the space meets various needs. As new elements are introduced by the client, the space will continually be updated, growing and transforming along with him.

This process reflects PERMANENT's belief: to create spaces that feel timeless, essential, and enduring – quietly existing in harmony with their place, while always allowing room for change. The project was realized within a limited budget and explores the idea of creating spaces not by assigning explicit functions to elements, but by allowing simple forms and materials to shape the environment. Each component exists independently, contributing to a timeless and flexible atmosphere.