Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Japan
  5. Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd.

Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd.

Save

Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, ChairAlternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairAlternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Image 4 of 18Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, DoorAlternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellbeing, Renovation, Wellness Interiors
Japan
  • Architects: PERMANENT Co., Ltd.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shin Morita
  • Lead Architects: Masaki Takeuchi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© Shin Morita

Text description provided by the architects. At PERMANENT, we believe in creating spaces that quietly endure, spaces that naturally blend into their surroundings and harmonize with the environment. We imagine what ought to exist in a place, carefully reading the cultural layers and memories rooted in its past. From this, we design new, lasting value for the future. We aim to shape environments that hold enduring worth, remaining quietly essential over time.

Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Shin Morita

This philosophy guided us in the creation of this space. The client's approach to hair styling is free from conventional frameworks, driven by diverse interests and a fearless, experimental spirit. We asked ourselves: What kind of environment would best reflect this creativity?

Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Shin Morita
Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Image 18 of 18
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Image 10 of 18
© Shin Morita

We envisioned a space that not only embodies his individuality but also has the flexibility to evolve as his expression changes over time. To achieve this, we proposed a design acting as a foundation – a base that supports, endures, and even encourages transformation.

Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Image 8 of 18
© Shin Morita
Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Image 4 of 18
© Shin Morita

The space is composed of simple, stand-alone elements made from raw materials and pure forms, intentionally without assigned meanings or functions. By combining these independent pieces, like a puzzle, the space meets various needs. As new elements are introduced by the client, the space will continually be updated, growing and transforming along with him.

Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting
© Shin Morita

This process reflects PERMANENT's belief: to create spaces that feel timeless, essential, and enduring – quietly existing in harmony with their place, while always allowing room for change. The project was realized within a limited budget and explores the idea of creating spaces not by assigning explicit functions to elements, but by allowing simple forms and materials to shape the environment. Each component exists independently, contributing to a timeless and flexible atmosphere.

Save this picture!
Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd. - Interior Photography, Door
© Shin Morita

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
PERMANENT Co., Ltd.
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Alternative Hair Salon / PERMANENT Co., Ltd." 04 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029641/alternative-hair-salon-permanent-c-ltd> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest FlooringCheck the latest FlooringCheck the latest Flooring

Check the latest Flooring

Check the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / WallpapersCheck the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Check the latest Wall Coverings / Wallpapers

Top #Tags