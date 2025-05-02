Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Offices Interiors
  Türkiye
  Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73

Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73

Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior PhotographyRemy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography, LightingRemy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Image 5 of 29Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Image 8 of 29Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - More Images+ 24

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Türkiye
  Architects: KAT73
  Area: 245
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    İbrahim Özbunar
Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography
© İbrahim Özbunar

Text description provided by the architects. The Remy Global Office Interior Design redefines the conventional office typology by integrating production, creativity, and social interaction within a spatial organization that emphasizes flexibility, openness, and dynamism. Rather than conceiving the office as a purely functional space, the design envisions it as an experience-oriented, user-centric environment. This approach fosters interdisciplinary collaboration, supports creative processes, and encourages meaningful interaction among users.

Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73
© İbrahim Özbunar

At the heart of the concept lies the co-location of influencer marketing and digital content production units. This integration reflects the ongoing transformations in contemporary work culture, where content creation, visual communication, and digital presence have become essential to daily operations. Positioned centrally, the studio is designed not only as a technical facility but as a performative and multifunctional platform that accommodates daily shoots, live events, and collaborative productions. Its open and accessible configuration transforms it into a vibrant social core for the office.

Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography
© İbrahim Özbunar
Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73
© İbrahim Özbunar

The spatial planning connects zones of focus, rest, collaboration, and socialization through an intuitive and rhythmic circulation flow. The visual and physical transparency between the studio and the blue-toned tiered amphitheater seating enables seamless navigation and spontaneous interactions. These stepped seating areas adapt to multiple scenarios—from presentations and meetings to casual gatherings—encouraging a non-hierarchical, collaborative work culture.

Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography, Lighting
© İbrahim Özbunar
Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© İbrahim Özbunar

Material selection enhances the spatial and emotional experience. The raw, industrial texture of concrete is balanced with the warmth of natural wood, while metal elements define transitions and articulate spatial thresholds. Instead of solid partitions, curtains are used as flexible dividers that allow the space to adapt throughout the day, responding easily to shifting needs and project dynamics.

Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73
© İbrahim Özbunar
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting
© İbrahim Özbunar

The entrance area breaks away from the conventional reception desk, instead offering a semi-open social zone integrated with a communal kitchen. Designed as a warm and multifunctional gathering point, this area serves both staff and visitors while facilitating smooth circulation between the studio and other departments. It functions as a welcoming threshold that sets the tone for the office's collaborative spirit.

Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73
© İbrahim Özbunar
Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, Glass
© İbrahim Özbunar
Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Lighting
© İbrahim Özbunar

Ultimately, the Remy Global Office functions as a responsive and adaptable system aligned with the brand's cultural identity. Through a spatial language that seamlessly blends function and aesthetics, the office is not only a workplace but a living environment—one that supports continuous learning, collective creativity, and the evolving dynamics of contemporary work life.

Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73 - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair, Table
© İbrahim Özbunar

Project location

Address: Maslak, Istanbul, Türkiye

KAT73
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Offices Interiors Türkiye
"Remy Global Office Interior / KAT73" 02 May 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags