World
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects

Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© diman studio

  • Design Team: Mahshid Gooya, Nooshin Attarzadeh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Behzad Nezamdoost
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Mahdi Hajizadeh
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Mahdi Pezeshki Rad
  • Country: Iran
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Image 7 of 35
© diman studio

"Mian" residential project is located on one of the main thoroughfares in Mashhad—Kalantari Highway. This project aims to rethink the notion of urban housing by breaking away from conventional patterns and offering a distinctive nine-unit residential structure.

Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Image 10 of 35
© diman studio

The design consists of five unique floor plan types, each providing its spatial quality. This variety, while maintaining the overall coherence of the project, allows users to choose among options based on spatial experience and individual living preferences, not merely square footage.

Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© diman studio
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© diman studio
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Image 22 of 35
Ground Floor Plan
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, Glass
© diman studio

One of the project's standout features is the intentional break in the form, volume, and structure at the building's midpoint. This decision not only enhances the definition of interior spaces but also results in units with split-level configurations: two duplex units, one triplex unit, and three units with fragmented internal layouts.

Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Interior Photography, Glass, Door
© diman studio

Functional terraces have been incorporated on the southern side of the building, extending deeply into the mass. These terraces serve two major purposes: first, their recessed design enhances usability while maintaining privacy; second, they allow for horizontal visual connections from south to north, framing views of the southern mountains and the green landscape of Malekabad Garden in the north of the site.

Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Image 12 of 35
© diman studio
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Image 9 of 35
© diman studio
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Image 26 of 35
Fifth Floor Plan
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Image 29 of 35
Sixth Floor Duplex and Fifth Floor Triplex Plan
Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Image 13 of 35
© diman studio

The emphasis on the terrace as a semi-open space responds to modern users' increasing need for connection to the outdoors, natural ventilation, and a more livable experience within dense urban environments. This volumetric articulation also creates an effective separation between public and private zones within the building. It enables residents to live comfortably in their private areas and use public spaces only when needed, such as for hosting guests. This thoughtful layout not only preserves privacy and comfort but also contributes to significant energy efficiency by reducing unnecessary energy use.

Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Interior Photography, Sofa, Lighting, Table, Chair
© diman studio

The attention to the third dimension in the facade design emphasizes the separation between duplex and triplex units and other units, creating a three-dimensional visual identity that breaks away from flat surfaces. The entrance of the building features two sunken gardens connected to the lobby via a suspended staircase. This creates a distinct spatial identity for the entrance while maintaining visual continuity with the outside.

Mian Residential Project / Pi architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© diman studio

Cite: "Mian Residential Project / Pi architects" 04 May 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags