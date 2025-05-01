Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office

Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Image 2 of 33Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, ChairGros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, ChairGros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, KitchenGros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Restaurant, Interior Design
Marseille, France
  • Partners In Charge: Lyndon Neri, Rossana Hu
  • Associate Director In Charge: Laurent Tek
  • Senior Associate: Qiucheng Li
  • Design Team: Jiaxin Zhang, Xin Jin, Benyang Zhou, Xuan Zhang, Pinwen Zhang, Nicolas Fardet, Yin Sheng, Greg Wu
  • Design Management/Ldi: Immoworks France
  • Construction: MLB CONCEPT France
  • Client: BAO FAMILY
  • City: Marseille
  • Country: France
Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Door, Concrete
© Pedro Pegenaute

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the backdrop of the iconic Old Port of Marseille, the project inherited a beautiful historical building that is embedded in the urban fabric of the Canebière district. Occupying the first 3 storeys of the stone-clad landmark, Gros Bao, a Chinese canteen concept restaurant articulates and connects Cours Saint Louis, one of the symbolic squares of the Old Port, to the rue des Récolettes, an intimate street perpendicular to the Canebiere and a gate to the gentrifying rue d'Aubagne.

Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Door, Glass, Concrete
© Pedro Pegenaute
Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Image 26 of 33
© Pedro Pegenaute

Neri&Hu was immediately struck by the dichotomy between the very public nature of the square and the more private and secluded atmosphere of the rue des Récolettes. In response, the design proposal materializes the connection between these dual spaces by carving out a new artery, creating a new lane cutting the building in two parts spanning its full 3 storey height.

Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Image 29 of 33
© Pedro Pegenaute
Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Pedro Pegenaute

Gros Bao is part of the Bao Family, a collection of modern Chinese restaurants that reinterpret classic recipes, inviting people on a nostalgic journey through the flavors of Chinese childhoods. Neri&Hu draws inspiration from the spatial typologies of the site that shows similar characteristics as the Chinese Shanghai lanes, designing the space with alleyways reminiscent of urban landscapes.

Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Image 13 of 33
© Pedro Pegenaute
Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Image 11 of 33
© Pedro Pegenaute
Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Image 18 of 33
© Pedro Pegenaute

The interiors feature details that take a modern interpretation of Shanghai's longtang (alleyways) heritage too, creating a new connection that blurs public and private boundaries, cooking and dining scenes, and captures the spirit and vibrant street life that can be typically found in these traditional alleyways. These alleyways aim to capture the essence of local culture, creating a narrative journey for both locals and visitors to appreciate and connect with. 

Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Beam
© Pedro Pegenaute

The materiality chosen also reflects the rawness and authenticity of Gros Bao's cuisine offering, ranging from natural steel to white square tiles, galvanized steel, red linoleum and existing stone walls. The façade creates a contrasted modern insertion into the stone-clad classical façade with its galvanized steel panels and frames. Inside, the custom furniture takes inspiration from local Shanghai street food stalls, featuring simple metal structures with Formica tops for the chairs and tables.

Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Interior Photography, Glass
© Pedro Pegenaute
Gros Bao Marseille / Neri&Hu Design and Research Office - Image 2 of 33
© Pedro Pegenaute

Neri&Hu Design and Research Office
Top #Tags