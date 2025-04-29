Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 7 of 23
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention consists of the rehabilitation of two late 19th-century houses with varying degrees of intervention in the old core of Sarrià. Although the façade is protected, over time the interior has undergone extensive modifications that have removed the vast majority of original finishes and coverings.

Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 8 of 23
© José Hevia
Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 2 of 23
© José Hevia

The first phase of the intervention involves removing all elements that lack interest and highlighting the original features. Where no vestiges remained, added elements have been removed, revealing the original structure. The different interventions are exposed: the original brick vaults, the later steel supports, the type of brick from each intervention, and the cast iron pillar galleries. The proposal aims to avoid intervening in the load-bearing walls as much as possible and adapts the new layout to the existing openings.

Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 3 of 23
© José Hevia

The layout consists of two duplex-style homes connected by a communal staircase. The lower floor houses the living areas of the homes, while the upper floor features the sleeping areas. The main rooms are located on the façades, while the interior space is reserved for wet areas. The intervention also includes the addition of insulation through an interior facing with high-density gypsum and cement panels that help maintain the thermal inertia of the original construction.

Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 4 of 23
© José Hevia
Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 23 of 23
Axo

The new central cores are finished with oak wood paneling. The flooring is resolved with a continuous terrazzo that accommodates the underfloor heating system. The headboards and other furniture elements are also finished in oak wood.

Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 6 of 23
© José Hevia
Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 14 of 23
© José Hevia
Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 12 of 23
© José Hevia

The living room and dining room share the south façade. The walls are presented without coverings, except for the historic false ceiling with plaster moldings. The rectangular beams of the upper floor respond to the existence of some old attics that were later adapted for use as living space.

Comprehensive Housing Renovation in Barcelona / LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya) + Laura Bongiovanni - Image 13 of 23
© José Hevia

About this office
LAOS (Xavier Botet + Albert Saboya)
Office
Laura Bongiovanni
Office

