ROKUSHO Restaurant / Inrestudio

+ 19

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. ROKUSHO is an izakaya located in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City. Situated on the ground floor of an office building, the existing space measured 22.5 meters in width and 7.3 meters in depth, lacking any distinctive features. To transform this anonymous space, several waist-high cast-in-place concrete masses were introduced. These elements form the core of the spatial composition, turning the once-flat into a unique environment. Even if the function of the space changes and it undergoes further renovations, these concrete masses will remain as part of its history, potentially serving as a starting point for future designs.

Facing the street, the storefront features a long concrete parapet wall that stretches across the full width of the façade, softly delineating the boundary between the interior and exterior. Part of this wall integrates seamlessly with a bench, which, when paired with tables, serves as seating for outdoor customers. Other sections of the wall extend into the interior, transitioning into the reception counter and bar counter.

Passing through the gaps in the wall and stepping inside, visitors encounter another large concrete mass spanning the full width of the rear wall. Unlike the smooth exterior wall, this structure combines geometric cast-in finishes with rough hand-chiseled textures, evoking the appearance of an ancient rock-cut temple. The three counters, resembling massive sculptures carved from natural stone, stand prominently as defining elements of the interior.

Suspended above these counters are three floating roofs. The indigo roofs assert their presence during the day, but at night, they fade into the darkness, allowing the light to shape the atmosphere. Soft light emanates from the broad surfaces, gently illuminating the counters and kitchen below while creating a calm and relaxed ambiance. This combination of floating roofs and gentle lighting evokes the feeling of traditional alleys and street stalls, offering a sense of approachability and nostalgia to those who visit. Thus, the counters not only function as the spatial focal points but also balance distinctive design with a warm and inviting atmosphere.