  5. Terra Villa / Atlas

Terra Villa / Atlas

Terra Villa / Atlas - Exterior Photography, WoodTerra Villa / Atlas - Interior Photography, LightingTerra Villa / Atlas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairTerra Villa / Atlas - Image 5 of 33Terra Villa / Atlas - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
The Netherlands
Terra Villa / Atlas - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the dunes between Haarlem and the coastal town of Zandvoort, this 1950s villa in Aerdenhout has undergone a thoughtful renovation and expansion. Like many homes from this era, it had been altered over the years, with various extensions distorting its original form. The design approach focused on restoring the villa's integrity by preserving its original volumetry while removing poorly constructed additions. In their place, a new, carefully designed extension wraps around the house, opening it up to the surrounding garden.

Terra Villa / Atlas - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Terra Villa / Atlas - Image 30 of 33
Floor Plan
Terra Villa / Atlas - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Max Hart Nibbrig

The new volume softens the otherwise elongated structure, introducing chamfered corners and angled planes that break it down into smaller, visually cohesive elements. This ensures a natural flow between the house and its lush surroundings, maintaining an uninterrupted connection to the garden. The layout was designed with both present and future living in mind. The master bedroom is placed on the ground floor for long-term accessibility, while the children's rooms are situated upstairs, ensuring the home remains functional and comfortable as the family's needs evolve. Large openings in the façade provide generous views of the landscape, allowing natural light to flood the interior and strengthening the relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Terra Villa / Atlas - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Inspired by the forested dunes, the extension is constructed from natural materials—wood and earth—allowing the home to merge effortlessly with its environment. The façade is built from prefabricated raw rammed earth blocks, a material that is non-toxic, waste-free, and significantly reduces CO₂ emissions. Durable, recyclable, and fully reusable, it offers both aesthetic warmth and long-term sustainability. A spacious, semi-covered veranda extends towards the rear garden, creating a sheltered outdoor living space that can be enjoyed throughout the seasons. The soft, earthy tones of the materials blend seamlessly with the natural surroundings, reinforcing the home's connection to the landscape.

Terra Villa / Atlas - Image 5 of 33
© Max Hart Nibbrig
Terra Villa / Atlas - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Attention to detail and craftsmanship played a key role in this project. Window frames are recessed into the façade, ensuring a clean and unified architectural expression. Every angle and plane is precisely designed to create a sense of cohesion and refinement. Close collaboration with specialists ensured a seamless integration of materials, from the prefabricated rammed earth blocks supplied by Fetdeterra to the custom window frames that contribute to the villa's refined aesthetic. Sustainability was a driving force in every decision, with a circular material approach that repurposes any surplus rammed earth as garden substrate, minimizing waste and enhancing the site's ecological footprint.

Terra Villa / Atlas - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Garden
© Max Hart Nibbrig

The result is a home that bridges past and present, respecting its original character while embracing modern, sustainable living. Carefully integrated into its natural setting, this villa offers a warm and enduring family retreat—one that will evolve alongside its inhabitants while remaining deeply rooted in the landscape.

Terra Villa / Atlas - Exterior Photography
© Max Hart Nibbrig

Project gallery

About this office
Atlas Architecture
Office

Materials

GlassBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

GlassBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThe Netherlands
