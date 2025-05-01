Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
In-Between House / Super Assembly

In-Between House / Super Assembly - Image 2 of 28In-Between House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairIn-Between House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Wood, GlassIn-Between House / Super Assembly - Exterior PhotographyIn-Between House / Super Assembly - More Images

Houses
Singapore
  Architects: Super Assembly
  Area:  600
  Year:  2025
  Photographs
    Photographs:Finbarr Fallon
  Lead Architects: Iskandar Idris
In-Between House / Super Assembly - Exterior Photography
© Finbarr Fallon

Text description provided by the architects. The name In-Between House draws from its very form—a composition of four cuboid volumes arranged with deliberate gaps in between. These interstitial spaces are where landscape is invited in: pockets of greenery, planters, and water features that soften the geometry and activate the voids. It is in these "in-between" spaces that daylight pours in, casting shifting patterns across interior surfaces and creating conditions for planting to thrive. These voids not only connect the masses visually and experientially, but also serve as spatial buffers, providing a sense of privacy from adjacent neighbors while still drawing in light and ventilation deep into the home.

In-Between House / Super Assembly - Image 2 of 28
© Finbarr Fallon

Woven into this spatial framework, the garden takes on many forms, threading through and around the architecture to create immersive experiences that blur the boundaries between the built and the organic. At the front, a tree pierces through the roof of the carport, setting the tone for a house where nature and structure coexist in close dialogue. Just beyond the main door, another tree punctures the interior floor plate, rising in quiet composition beside a custom altar, marking the threshold as both a spatial and spiritual passage.

In-Between House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© Finbarr Fallon
In-Between House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Living Room, Courtyard
© Finbarr Fallon
In-Between House / Super Assembly - Image 22 of 28
First Story Floor Plan
In-Between House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography
© Finbarr Fallon

Moving through the home feels like passing through a series of layered gardens, where distinctions between inside and outside dissolve. At its core, the house opens up to a square courtyard planted with shrubs and slender trees that grow upward into a double-volume atrium. Overhead, skylights filter light onto the greenery below, in between floating planter boxes that also serve as a suspended garden for the attic, continuing the vertical interplay of architecture and landscape.

In-Between House / Super Assembly - Image 14 of 28
© Finbarr Fallon
In-Between House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Finbarr Fallon
In-Between House / Super Assembly - Image 26 of 28
Section
In-Between House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Finbarr Fallon
In-Between House / Super Assembly - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Finbarr Fallon

The interior design further reinforces this integration of nature and structure through a material palette rooted in earthy tones and tactile finishes. Throughout the home, warm textures evoke a sense of calm and connection to the surrounding landscape. At the first-storey living area, just beyond the entry, wall panels alternate between vertical timber veneer and woven wall coverings—an interplay of texture and rhythm that recalls a forest of tree trunks. This composition echoes the trees encountered at the entrance, reinforcing the experience of walking through a layered grove, where the outside quietly informs the inside. The reddish-toned terracotta cladding, used on the exterior of the house, also bleeds into the interior—visually and materially anchoring the home in its natural palette while sustaining the continuous dialogue between outside and in.

About this office
Super Assembly
Office

