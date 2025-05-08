45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. For a family of 4, we designed a new home. Their desire: a home that is surprising in space and experience, with the right balance of lighting and materials. The home needed to provide a context, a blank canvas for the builders' hobby of collecting art and design.

These wishes were translated into a geometric plan composed of a succession of square spaces, placed at a 45° angle. Each room was given a different function and is accessible via the connecting space. As a result, no useful surface is lost to circulation areas. You have to discover the house, room by room. In the core of the building, we placed a patio. This allows natural daylight to penetrate deep into the house. In addition, it creates a nice view through the house. The entire residence is a collage of 13 rooms.

Special attention was paid to the finishing of the house. In many rooms, the structural elements remain visible. For example, the choice was made to coat the built bricks with a layer of chalk paint instead of plastering them. This intervention required special attention at an early stage of the works in function later electrical works. The supporting structure of the roof was deliberately kept visible and staggered in height to keep the techniques invisible. The result: high rooms and a spacious feeling.

The color palette is sober. A conscious choice to give the various works of art and objects the attention they deserve. Both inside and outside, the house is seemingly on a rectangular platform - the same floor finish was chosen. This reinforces the cohesion between the house, the terrace, and the garden. The same rectangular shape is reflected in an articulated cornice that literally "canopy" the rooms. The result is a unique home with a simple yet challenging floor plan, tailored for and fitting the habits and daily lives of its residents.