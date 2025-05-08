Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten

45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Concrete

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Meise, Belgium
  • Architects: Objekt Architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ypsilon Business Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Legrand / Bticino, Sapa
45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Text description provided by the architects. For a family of 4, we designed a new home. Their desire: a home that is surprising in space and experience, with the right balance of lighting and materials. The home needed to provide a context, a blank canvas for the builders' hobby of collecting art and design.

45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Concrete, Beam
© Ypsilon Business Photography
45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Ypsilon Business Photography

These wishes were translated into a geometric plan composed of a succession of square spaces, placed at a 45° angle. Each room was given a different function and is accessible via the connecting space. As a result, no useful surface is lost to circulation areas. You have to discover the house, room by room. In the core of the building, we placed a patio. This allows natural daylight to penetrate deep into the house. In addition, it creates a nice view through the house. The entire residence is a collage of 13 rooms.

45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Ypsilon Business Photography
45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Image 21 of 22
Plan
45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Sofa, Chair
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Special attention was paid to the finishing of the house. In many rooms, the structural elements remain visible. For example, the choice was made to coat the built bricks with a layer of chalk paint instead of plastering them. This intervention required special attention at an early stage of the works in function later electrical works. The supporting structure of the roof was deliberately kept visible and staggered in height to keep the techniques invisible. The result: high rooms and a spacious feeling.

45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Interior Photography, Chair
© Ypsilon Business Photography

The color palette is sober. A conscious choice to give the various works of art and objects the attention they deserve. Both inside and outside, the house is seemingly on a rectangular platform - the same floor finish was chosen. This reinforces the cohesion between the house, the terrace, and the garden. The same rectangular shape is reflected in an articulated cornice that literally "canopy" the rooms. The result is a unique home with a simple yet challenging floor plan, tailored for and fitting the habits and daily lives of its residents.

45° Grid House / Objekt Architecten - Image 6 of 22
© Ypsilon Business Photography

Project gallery

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium

