Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab

Text description provided by the architects. Taiwan is a fertile ground for cultural creativity, hosting tens of thousands of cultural exhibitions annually across the island. When tasked by the Ministry of Culture with the space design for a net-zero carbon reduction exhibition, we re-evaluated the one-time waste often generated by past exhibitions. We challenged ourselves to transform common, everyday rental logistics pallets, rental lighting, infinitely reusable ratchet straps, and metal hardware into the main characters of the exhibition.

Through redesign and new arrangements, these ordinary elements became walls, floors, display platforms, and independent multi-universe spaces within the exhibition area. All pallet and display platform assemblies were constructed without nails or adhesives, secured solely with ratchet straps, creating a new type of exhibition system that is quick to assemble, disassemble, and relocate.

After the exhibition, all elements of the constructed space can be 100% recycled, returning to the circular use system, continuing their original functions, and reinforcing the "net-zero carbon reduction" theme conveyed.