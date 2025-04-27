Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab

Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Interior PhotographyPath to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Interior PhotographyPath to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Image 4 of 19Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Interior Photography, SteelPath to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Sustainability, Museum & Exhibition Interiors
Taiwan
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Text description provided by the architects. Taiwan is a fertile ground for cultural creativity, hosting tens of thousands of cultural exhibitions annually across the island. When tasked by the Ministry of Culture with the space design for a net-zero carbon reduction exhibition, we re-evaluated the one-time waste often generated by past exhibitions. We challenged ourselves to transform common, everyday rental logistics pallets, rental lighting, infinitely reusable ratchet straps, and metal hardware into the main characters of the exhibition. 

Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Image 11 of 19
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Image 19 of 19
Module
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Through redesign and new arrangements, these ordinary elements became walls, floors, display platforms, and independent multi-universe spaces within the exhibition area. All pallet and display platform assemblies were constructed without nails or adhesives, secured solely with ratchet straps, creating a new type of exhibition system that is quick to assemble, disassemble, and relocate.

Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Image 4 of 19
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Interior Photography
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Image 16 of 19
Module
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Image 17 of 19
Module
Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Image 14 of 19
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

After the exhibition, all elements of the constructed space can be 100% recycled, returning to the circular use system, continuing their original functions, and reinforcing the "net-zero carbon reduction" theme conveyed.

Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab - Interior Photography, Steel
© Yi-Hsien Lee and Associates YHLAA

Project location

Address:Taipei, Taiwan

Üroborus_studioLab
Cite: "Path to Net Zero for Arts - Exhibition on Carbon Reduction / Üroborus_studioLab" 27 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029517/path-to-net-zero-for-arts-exhibition-on-carbon-reduction-uroborus-studiolab> ISSN 0719-8884

