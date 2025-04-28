Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. Japan
  5. Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc

Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc

Save

Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodVilla Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamVilla Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Glass, ChairVilla Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Exterior Photography, WoodVilla Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Lodging, Renovation
Japan
  • Architects: OTAA.llc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  62
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Takashi Uemura
  • Lead Architect: Yutaro Ohta
  • Category: Lodging, Renovation
  • Design Team: Yutaro Ohta, Genya Nakayasu, Yuki Otsuka
  • Carpenter: Mitsuishi Building
  • Interior Work: Katsuno Wood
  • Electrical Engineering: Yoshimura Electric
  • Fortification: Shisui Equipment
  • Diy Cooperation 1: Uruha Tamura, Kouta Yoshioka, Keito Ueno, Mitsuki Kotoo
  • Diy Cooperation 2: Chubu University, Musashino Art University, Shibaura Institute of Technology, Volunteers' Association
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Takashi Uemura

Cultivating the Countryside – The town of Nagiso in Nagano Prefecture, where the site is located, is a place that even Japanese people rarely hear about. Most of the land is surrounded by forest, and the area is home to the "Kiso Hinoki" brand of wood, which has become the identity of the community through the diverse traditional craft skills of its artisans, such as woodworking and hinokasa (hinoki hats). This place, which has been crowded with tourists mainly from overseas in recent years, is also the hometown of my grandparents.

Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Beam
© Takashi Uemura

With its declining and aging population, Nagiso town is an advanced region, so to speak, and it is a microcosm of Japan's future. I felt that putting down roots in this place and continuing to work as an architect would provide a hint for the future of architecture. Therefore, we decided to purchase the land and buildings, renovate them, and plan, design, construct, and operate a hotel for rent.

Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Takashi Uemura
Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Image 20 of 20
Floor Plan and Elevation
Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Image 8 of 20
© Takashi Uemura

First, in order to open the space to the rich tea plantation and mountain scenery, wooden fixed sashes were replaced. In addition, all of the characteristic atrium space was painted silver, transforming the former wooden hut into a minimalist and unique space.

Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood
© Takashi Uemura
Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Image 9 of 20
© Takashi Uemura
Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass
© Takashi Uemura

For the Japanese-style room, the old tatami mats were removed and replaced with "Kiso hinoki bark board," a flooring material developed jointly with Katsuno Lumber, a local forestry and lumber company in Minami-Kiso. This flooring material is a luxurious strand board that utilizes the bark of the Kiso hinoki tree.

Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Image 16 of 20
© Takashi Uemura
Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Image 17 of 20
© Takashi Uemura

During the construction, we invited fragrance designer Megumi Fukatsu to create an original fragrance using Kiso Hinoki together with the students who were responsible for the construction. We think of architecture in terms of its component parts and design, even the interior elements that are invisible to the eye.

Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Image 10 of 20
© Takashi Uemura

The cups used in the hotel were also created using the Nagiso roroku technique to create a special piece with an original design. Through DIY and workshops, this architecture was designed not from a big plan, but as a series of small actions. The world we will create in the future may be shaped by the accumulation of these small acts of craftsmanship.

Save this picture!
Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc - Image 18 of 20
© Takashi Uemura

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OTAA.llc
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Villa Nagiso Renovation / OTAA.llc" 28 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029513/villa-nagiso-renovation-otalc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags