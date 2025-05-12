Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Switzerland
  Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte

Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte

Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 2 of 24Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Interior Photography, ConcreteVilla BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 4 of 24Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 5 of 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
La Grande Béroche, Switzerland
  • Architects: andrea pelati architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Karina Castro
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vitrocsa, BRUSTOR, GSI, Hoermann, Staffieri Fireplaces
More SpecsLess Specs
Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 2 of 24
© Karina Castro

Text description provided by the architects. Built in the historical fishing and vineyard village of Bevaix, this family house is located on a slope close to the docks in a peaceful neighborhood. It offers a panoramic view over Lake Neuchâtel and the Alps.

Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Karina Castro
Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 23 of 24
Plan
Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 4 of 24
© Karina Castro

The original design concept for the building varied from that of a typical project. The design team initially envisaged two scenarios for the site: one being two terraced houses, and another being a unique house with the entire living program on a single level with secondary rooms in the basement. Potential clients were approached, and a final client chose to adopt the single-house option with project-specific requirements that the architect was able to accommodate into the final design.

Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 9 of 24
© Karina Castro
Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 5 of 24
© Karina Castro

The two key elements of the project are: The vision of a house emerging from the slope, as if the garden is elevated above the ground, protecting the new living space. The split-level patio in the middle of the house brings a cascade of natural light to the lower level, where there is a secluded garden ideal for relaxing. The dwelling is made entirely out of reinforced concrete that is exposed inside the house, creating a natural flow throughout the building. Externally, it has been bush hammered to strengthen the mineral aspect of the construction.

Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Image 14 of 24
© Karina Castro

The generous glass façade on most of the ground level blurs the line between the inside and outside living spaces and creates a harmonious and seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. The garden has been designed to enhance privacy while retaining an opera box view of the impressive landscape; and this in turn also provides an opportunity to move freely in and out of the house. The use of holistic materials such as anodized aluminium and oak timber creates a contrast with the rawness of concrete, resulting in an organic build that encompasses the natural landscape and a modern architectural style. The final build is a contemporary and functional home that is in harmony with the landscape. It embraces openness and cosiness in balance.

Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Karina Castro

Project gallery

Cite: "Villa BEC / andrea pelati architecte" 12 May 2025. ArchDaily.

