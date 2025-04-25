Apartment I / Luiz Solano Escritório de Arquitetura

+ 16

Category: Apartment Interiors

Team: Renan Marques

Joinery: Himawari Marcenaria

Locksmith: Prima Metalurgia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Apartment I is located on the top floor of the Araucária Building, constructed between 1964 and 1969 by Rino Levi. In general terms, the original layout divided the apartment into three cores: the bedrooms, arranged linearly and separated by wardrobes; the living room and kitchen; and an appendix, where the service area is located.

The design for Apartment I takes the original division of the layout to the extreme. All internal masonry walls are demolished, and the cores are delineated by wardrobes. There are primarily two lines of wardrobes that divide the cores and organize the program of the apartment. They are perpendicular and intersect in the passage between the living room and the office.

The first line contains the kitchen counter, the entrance door, the planter, the building's ventilation shaft, the living room bathroom, and the wardrobe that separates the bedroom from the office. The second line is basically made up of the wardrobe that divides the living room from the office, which spans the entire length of the apartment and also separates the bedroom from the bathroom.

The central module houses the living room and kitchen in a 9 x 9 meter square. On one side, facing north, there is a floor-to-ceiling window and a concrete brise-soleil on the building's facade. This space has only a few objects that assist in its use: a planter, where there was an inverted beam in one of the demolished bathrooms; a stainless steel cylinder, replacing the original fireplace; and a kitchen island, also made of stainless steel.

The bedroom module contains the office and a bedroom with a bathroom. It is accompanied the entire length by the wardrobe that separates it from the living room. Between the office and the bedroom, there is a wardrobe that opens on both sides. This wardrobe can eventually be replicated to create an additional bedroom in the upper half of the office, where there is another access door.