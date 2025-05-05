Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. United States
  5. Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen

Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen

Save

Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Exterior PhotographyRosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Image 3 of 16Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, CountertopRosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, BeamRosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging
Bretton Woods, United States
  • Category: Lodging
  • Principal In Charge: John Ashworth
  • Project Manager: Chris Miller
  • Technical Architect: Dean Randle
  • Project Architect: George Janson
  • Contractor: Chris Yandown
  • Interior Designer: Marc Desmet
  • Landscape Architect: Adam Portz
  • Structural Engineer: Janna Stover
  • Lighting Designer: Mark Harris
  • Food Services: {:text=>"Jedrziewski Designs, Ric Jedrziewski", :url=>""}
  • Information Technology: {:text=>"Michael Raiser Associates, Mark Raiser", :url=>""}
  • Mepfp Engineering: {:text=>"Yeaton Associates", :url=>""}
  • City: Bretton Woods
  • Country: United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Exterior Photography
© Mike Worthington

Text description provided by the architects. Bretton Woods' 17,000 square foot Rosebrook Lodge perches on a mountainside overlooking New Hampshire's celebrated Presidential Range, a series of White Mountain peaks including the State's iconic 6,288-foot-high Mt. Washington. Completed in July 2020, the building's blade-like form was informed by four constraints: the site's rugged topography, a U.S. Forest Service boundary, existing skier traffic, and a new top-of-the-mountain gondola that was also a part of the project.

Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Image 7 of 16
© Mike Worthington
Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Image 12 of 16
Floor Plan 01
Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Countertop
© Chris Westphalen

A curved floor-to-ceiling façade of wood and glass washes the interior with natural light. The simple, low-slope roof design eliminates icicles and sheds snow from all public-facing areas. A double-height entry serves as a beacon, welcoming guests arriving from the gondola and visible from the historic Mount Washington Hotel below. The lower level of the lodge contains the dramatic entry, a full-service restaurant, a café, guest restrooms, and the facility's back-of-house.

Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Image 3 of 16
© Chris Westphalen
Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Image 14 of 16
Section

The upper level contains food service and an open hall serving skiers in the wintertime and as a destination-based venue for weddings and special events. With the goal of bringing the outdoors in, the design team worked to ensure a seamless transition of timber, steel, stone, and glass, complementing the region's natural beauty in a manner that feels equal parts rustic and refined.

Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Interior Photography
© Mike Worthington
Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Image 15 of 16
Sections
Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Exterior Photography, Wood, Stairs, Beam
© Chris Westphalen

The building draws on the region's post-and-beam tradition, while creating a structure that is both fresh and contemporary. Upper and lower-level patios further anchor the building to the mountain, thereby blurring the boundary between nature and the man-made. To capture the site's 180-degree views, Rosebrook incorporates an innovative wood and timber "curtain wall." Comprised of timber ladders and aluminum-clad wood nail fin windows, the system minimizes construction costs while addressing the extreme wind, water, and temperature variations characteristic of a high-Alpine environment.

Save this picture!
Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen - Exterior Photography
© Mike Worthington

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bull Stockwell Allen
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingUnited States
Cite: "Rosebrook Lodge / Bull Stockwell Allen" 05 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029485/rosebrook-lodge-bull-stockwell-allen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags