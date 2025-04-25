Desert Fairway Residence / Kendle Design Collaborative

+ 19

Category: Houses

Design Team: Cathleen Kebert

City: Paradise Valley

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled amongst a rich palette of native vegetation, the Desert Fairways Residence slowly reveals itself as it emerges from its lush surroundings. Its design captures the eye, with low masses defining private zones that contrast with a dynamically folded metal plane that shelters the social zone. Changing hues of textured metal cast rhythmic shadows, recalling the ribs of a cactus, while rhythm masonry forms shield the interior from the western sun.

Low walls of layered earth guide one up to the front entry where a fractured rammed earth tower establishes an exterior foyer, creating a powerful and welcoming presence. An organically patterned metal sunshade cast playful spots of light and shadow along these walls while vertical trellis screens the interior space. Inside, the ribbed metal fascia transitions to warm wood, whose lines draw one's eye back out to the exterior environment. The refined and sophisticated palette of earth-derived materials continues inside with natural stone floors, rammed earth accent walls, and ground face block surfaces extending into select rooms.

A lush desert garden approaches the interior, its proximity heightened by a nearly frameless glass wall that dissolves any sense of boundary. Beyond, glimpses of the golf course appear through the diverse, low-water-use plantings, which ground the mountain views beyond. A narrow pool reflects the blue Arizona sky while simultaneously cascading down textured walls to compose a soothing harmony of sound and visual delight, while creating a cool micro-climate within the outdoor living area.

Lounging on the terrace adjacent to the pool, the themes of contrasting elements— the transparency and solidity of the building against the delicate foliage, the distinction of interior to exterior, and the play of light and shadow—create a perfect balance and oasis. The Desert Fairways Residence is a testament to the power of design to transform the built environment and elevate our daily lives.