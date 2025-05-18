Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. United States
  5. Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera

Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera

Save

Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, GlassAstroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior PhotographyAstroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, Chair, LightingAstroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, ChairAstroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices Interiors
Denver, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, Glass
© Justin Martin

Text description provided by the architects. Astroscale, a Tokyo-based leader in satellite servicing and long-term space sustainability, has officially unveiled its dynamic U.S. headquarters in Denver. Situated on Delaware Street in the trendy South Broadway district, the company has transformed a historic 1910 industrial train depot into a modern hub of creativity and innovation. Astroscale enlisted Denver-based, women-owned architecture firm Neoera to design a space that preserved the building's rich history while reflecting the company's innovative, forward-thinking nature and fostering an environment that welcomed scientists, visionaries, industry partners, and governmental agencies. The thoughtful, creative design resulted in a flexible, friendly, and inspiring 13,500-square-foot office space that pays homage to the structure's past and Astroscale's Japanese roots.

Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography
© Justin Martin
Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Image 19 of 20
Plan 01
Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, Chair
© Justin Martin

Key Features of the New Headquarters Include: Japanese Influence: The design includes sliding and pivoting blue polycarbonate Shoji screens, which pay homage to Astroscale's Japanese roots and create flexible communal and presentation spaces. 

Satellite-Inspired Layout: The building is organized into three bays: north, central, and south. The public entrance in the central bay creates a symmetrical floor plan that mirrors a satellite. The central bay references a satellite's central control and communication system, while the north and south bay workspace "wings" are solar panels collecting energy for the company.

Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography
© Justin Martin
Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Justin Martin

Community-Centric Spaces: The central bay features areas that promote community, such as a kitchen and dining area, an open library, Astroscale's Board Room, and a Mission Operations room that showcases live satellite operations.

Themed Private and Open Offices: The north and south bays reflect employees' love for science fiction. They feature a Star Trek-themed cocktail bar and a Star Wars-themed lounge, separated by a sunken dining table.

Innovative Workspace Configurations: The design includes boomerang-shaped work desks, offering flexible setups for collaboration and creativity.

Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Image 9 of 20
© Justin Martin
Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Image 20 of 20
Plan 02
Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, Chair, Lighting
© Justin Martin

Vibrant and Fun Atmosphere: The finished project showcases the company's culture and joy, resulting in an innovative workplace where employees are excited to come to the office. The colorful, inviting atmosphere moves away from the sterility typically associated with the space industry.

Adaptive Reuse of Historic Building: The office is housed in a 1910 industrial train depot, preserving the heavy timber and masonry structure while incorporating modern design elements.

Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, Chair
© Justin Martin

The Astroscale U.S. headquarters represents more than just an office; it is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and fostering a culture of collaboration and community. The office is a true representation of the company's spirit of collaboration, inspiration, and progress, positioning Astroscale at the forefront of the space industry while providing an exciting, inclusive space for employees, partners, and visitors.

Save this picture!
Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera - Interior Photography, Glass
© Justin Martin

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Denver, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Neoera
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera" 18 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029480/astroscale-us-headquarters-neoera> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags