Astroscale US Headquarters / Neoera

Text description provided by the architects. Astroscale, a Tokyo-based leader in satellite servicing and long-term space sustainability, has officially unveiled its dynamic U.S. headquarters in Denver. Situated on Delaware Street in the trendy South Broadway district, the company has transformed a historic 1910 industrial train depot into a modern hub of creativity and innovation. Astroscale enlisted Denver-based, women-owned architecture firm Neoera to design a space that preserved the building's rich history while reflecting the company's innovative, forward-thinking nature and fostering an environment that welcomed scientists, visionaries, industry partners, and governmental agencies. The thoughtful, creative design resulted in a flexible, friendly, and inspiring 13,500-square-foot office space that pays homage to the structure's past and Astroscale's Japanese roots.

Key Features of the New Headquarters Include: Japanese Influence: The design includes sliding and pivoting blue polycarbonate Shoji screens, which pay homage to Astroscale's Japanese roots and create flexible communal and presentation spaces.

Satellite-Inspired Layout: The building is organized into three bays: north, central, and south. The public entrance in the central bay creates a symmetrical floor plan that mirrors a satellite. The central bay references a satellite's central control and communication system, while the north and south bay workspace "wings" are solar panels collecting energy for the company.

Community-Centric Spaces: The central bay features areas that promote community, such as a kitchen and dining area, an open library, Astroscale's Board Room, and a Mission Operations room that showcases live satellite operations.

Themed Private and Open Offices: The north and south bays reflect employees' love for science fiction. They feature a Star Trek-themed cocktail bar and a Star Wars-themed lounge, separated by a sunken dining table.

Innovative Workspace Configurations: The design includes boomerang-shaped work desks, offering flexible setups for collaboration and creativity.

Vibrant and Fun Atmosphere: The finished project showcases the company's culture and joy, resulting in an innovative workplace where employees are excited to come to the office. The colorful, inviting atmosphere moves away from the sterility typically associated with the space industry.

Adaptive Reuse of Historic Building: The office is housed in a 1910 industrial train depot, preserving the heavy timber and masonry structure while incorporating modern design elements.

The Astroscale U.S. headquarters represents more than just an office; it is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and fostering a culture of collaboration and community. The office is a true representation of the company's spirit of collaboration, inspiration, and progress, positioning Astroscale at the forefront of the space industry while providing an exciting, inclusive space for employees, partners, and visitors.