World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Sweden
  Villa S / Andersson & Stare

Villa S / Andersson & Stare

Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Image 1 of 17Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Image 3 of 17Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Image 4 of 17Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Interior Photography, WoodVilla S / Andersson & Stare - More Images+ 12

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Sweden
  Architects: Andersson & Stare
  Area: 195
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: James Silverman
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bitus
  Lead Architects: Oskar Stare, Julius Andersson
  Builder: Morgan Ström
Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Exterior Photography
© James Silverman

Text description provided by the architects. Villa S is perched on top of a mountain on the island of Orust, offering panoramic views of the fjord below. The property includes a private dock with a boat slip and boathouse, accessible via winding paths and stairways that lead down the steep mountainside. The plot is dramatically contoured and characterized by the wild Nordic landscape with raw granite outcrops, heather, and pine trees that give the site a genuine and untouched natural atmosphere.

Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Image 3 of 17
© James Silverman
Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Image 7 of 17
© James Silverman

The main challenge was to position the house at the top of the mountain while preserving the natural surroundings and adhering to strict building regulations. The solution took the form of two offset volumes, one placed higher and closer to the mountain surface, balancing the other, which bridges a greater height difference. This composition not only creates protected outdoor spaces but also generates varied spatial experiences both inside and out.

Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Interior Photography, Wood
© James Silverman
Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Image 4 of 17
Courtesy of Andersson & Stare

A central part of the design process was to create a house that would blend into its surroundings. The house is therefore clad entirely in a uniform wooden paneling, treated to harmonize with the surrounding rock and pine trees. Rainwater drainage is discreetly integrated behind the cladding, and the pure, minimalist form gives the house a modern and abstract character like a monolith emerging from the mountain. A gravel driveway winds itself up and through the house, making the house accessible by car without disrupting the landscape. 

Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Interior Photography, Wood
Courtesy of Andersson & Stare
Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Image 17 of 17
Section
Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Andersson & Stare

The interior layout is distributed across the two volumes, with one housing private spaces and the other serving the social functions. From the main entrance, you step directly into the social areas and are immediately met with a clear sightline through the house and out toward the fjord. The gable window in the living room frames the view of the fjord, and a large sliding door opens directly onto the terrace that blends effortlessly into the mountain. The large openings bring nature closer and add serenity to the spatial experience. The private part of the home is more enclosed but features a master bedroom with the same breathtaking panoramic view of the fjord and direct access to the terrace here as well.

Villa S / Andersson & Stare - Exterior Photography
© James Silverman

Andersson & Stare
Wood

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Sweden

Cite: "Villa S / Andersson & Stare" 28 Apr 2025. ArchDaily.

