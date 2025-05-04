XIEZI Changsha Concept Store / JIEJIE STUDIO

+ 20

In the fall of 2024, we were invited by a calligraphy brand to collaborate on a stationery-related commercial space project they planned to launch in Changsha. A massive green roof supported by a huge column looks like a canopy, making it almost impossible for anyone to ignore this extraordinary and enormous storefront.

The entire door header stands 5.7 meters tall and 8.7 meters wide, with green gilded tiles covering the upper part of the header, almost taking up half of the facade. People's attentions were immediately drawn to the large and pure facade at first glance. Subsequently, as the canopy-shaped facade structure unfolds within the store, our vision is instantly guided into a vibrant interior.

Abstract Facades and ConcreteContents - The brand has its own rigorous product logic, including literary creation, soft pen, hard pen, copybook and so on, covering almost every aspect of the Chinese calligraphy. What we have to do is distinguish their specific size, texture, and appropriate methods to display, and then put them in the right place. These gridshuis are the smallest display units. They are like "pixels" that eventually form a Chinese Panting

A More Figurative Form - The green gilded leaf panels, white walls, and the timber cabinets are carefully organized to form an abstract Chinese painting. In the meantime, the specific gourd shape, the fan shape, as well as Taihu stone shape, turns the shop back to the traditional philosophy. As for the signage system, we specially designed a number of columns of "palace lights".

They are either embedded in walls, on shelves, or suspended between columns, high and low, different sizes, dotted with a lively literary market, which enables customers to find their ways immediately. As for the materiality, we chose green as the dominant hue. We utilized green gilded leaf panel on the roof and the cornices, green terrazzo as the floor tile, travertine for the wall, cherry cabinet, acrylic lights, glass, and bamboo.