World
CRS79 Residence / OAD

CRS79 Residence / OAD

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Riga, Latvia
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Kristaps Sulcs
  • Design Team: Beatrise Dzerve
  • Technical Team: Roberts Abolins, Kaspars Broks
  • Landscape Architecture: Galantus
  • City: Riga
  • Country: Latvia
CRS79 Residence / OAD - Image 2 of 21
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Text description provided by the architects. The owners envisioned a home that is both discreet and bold, seamlessly blending into its natural surroundings while making a strong architectural statement. Nestled within a historic manor park, the landscape plays an integral role in the project - an element OAD saw as inseparable from the overall vision. In collaboration with Galantus, the landscape was meticulously designed to complement and enhance the architecture. From the street, the house remains nearly invisible, tucked behind a grassy embankment, while on the canal side, expansive windows and a rustic facade create a striking contrast. The design gradually reveals itself, beginning with a wild meadow garden where narrow, trimmed paths echo the organic flow of the architecture. As the building extends deeper into the property, its form evolves - what starts as a grounded volume rises into a more geometric composition, with the master bedroom appearing to float above the terrain in a futuristic, hovering design.

CRS79 Residence / OAD - Image 6 of 21
© Alvis Rozenbergs
CRS79 Residence / OAD - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan
CRS79 Residence / OAD - Image 7 of 21
© Alvis Rozenbergs

The architecture masterfully balances contrasting materials - concrete, corten steel, glass, and wood - to create a structure that is both sustainable and timeless. Large glass panels reflect the surrounding landscape, while clean, modern lines establish a sense of order and clarity. Ventilation windows are seamlessly concealed behind perforated trim panels, integrating function into form. The house is oriented south and designed without extended eaves, yet the holistic approach prevents overheating in summer. The layout ensures that the master bedroom is bathed in morning light, while the spacious west-facing terrace offers sunset views, shaded by a deep overhang that prevents excessive heat penetration. Skylights allow low winter sun to enter, optimizing natural warmth and illumination. Traditional window placement is reimagined, with unconventional openings becoming architectural focal points - treetops visually extend into corridors, and a low-set window frames water reflections, creating a calming, dynamic experience.

CRS79 Residence / OAD - Image 4 of 21
© Alvis Rozenbergs
CRS79 Residence / OAD - Image 5 of 21
© Alvis Rozenbergs

The interior continues this harmony with nature while maintaining a sense of restraint and privacy. The elevated master bedroom provides sweeping views, while natural materials echo the surrounding landscape. The home's two levels clearly define a functional hierarchy: the living areas sit lower, while the master suite is elevated with a lower ceiling height to enhance energy efficiency. The minimalist approach extends to the finishes - predominantly wooden paneling, with exposed concrete surfaces left visible where they serve as structural elements. Every detail directs focus toward the landscape, with transparency reinforcing the connection to nature and curated art pieces adding personal significance. Strategically placed openings enhance the interplay of light throughout the day, while the refined material palette ensures a serene, timeless atmosphere.

CRS79 Residence / OAD - Image 3 of 21
© Alvis Rozenbergs

The interior embraces minimalist detailing, where privacy and human-centered design take precedence. This philosophy is also reflected in the hidden Japanese garden and the carefully positioned low window, drawing attention to the seamless symbiosis of architecture and natural elements. This house stands as a bold dialogue between modernism and nature, where thoughtful design and craftsmanship create a lasting connection between architecture, landscape, and the lives within.

CRS79 Residence / OAD - Image 18 of 21
© Alvis Rozenbergs

OAD - Open Architecture Design
Steel, Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, Latvia

Steel, Concrete, Residential Architecture, Houses, Latvia
Cite: "CRS79 Residence / OAD" 17 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029462/crs79-residence-oad> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags