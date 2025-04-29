Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 2 of 46Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamCake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 4 of 46Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 5 of 46Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Sustainability
Australia
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Exterior Photography, Wood, Garden
© Barton Taylor

Text description provided by the architects. The original structure on site was affectionately known as 'Cake House' by the local community. Its sharp, kite-like shape provided the coastal town of Mollymook with an icon and a way-finding point for surfers. Respecting and upgrading this iconic shape became the overarching concept for the project. Additionally, a high-performance envelope, durability, and protection from storm surges were also emphasised. 

Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 7 of 46
© Barton Taylor
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 5 of 46
© Barton Taylor
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 9 of 46
© Barton Taylor

Cake House has been upgraded to incorporate Passive House Enerphit principles, including high insulation, no thermal bridges, low air infiltration, high-performance glazing, and a heat recovery ventilation system. However, ultimately, it has been designed to operate as a passive mixed-mode beach shack, destined to be robust against its extreme context and an intensifying climate. It operates as 100% electric and Net Zero energy use (-7,000 kWh/yr back to the grid) with an onsite PV system.

Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 2 of 46
© Barton Taylor
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Barton Taylor
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 38 of 46
Ground Floor Plan
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 21 of 46
© Barton Taylor
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 11 of 46
© Barton Taylor
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 45 of 46
Section
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, Shelving
© Barton Taylor
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 25 of 46
© Barton Taylor
Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 28 of 46
© Barton Taylor

The programming of the house has remained similar, with ocean ocean-facing kitchen and living upstairs and bedrooms below. A landscape berm has been built around the lower level to protect the rooms from increasing storm surges, acting as a hind sand dune. The diamond entry and lobby, anchoring the two levels, has been retained and upgraded. The reinstated 'kite' roof has been sharpened and lightly sails over the internal spaces. The light roof form is grounded by the recycled hardwood and carbon-neutral concrete formed from the original aluminum cladding.

Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect - Image 35 of 46
© Barton Taylor

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityAustralia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Cake House / Alexander Symes Architect " 29 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029458/cake-house-alexander-symes-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags