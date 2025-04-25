TAM TAM Installation FuoriSalone / Alvisi Kirimoto + Partners

Save this picture! © Giuseppe Miotto - Marco Cappelletti Studio

Text description provided by the architects. During Fuorisalone 2025, the international studio Alvisi Kirimoto participates in the Exhibition Event Cre-Action by Interni with the installation TAM TAM. Temple, Action, Movement. The artwork brings to life the historic courtyard of Università degli Studi di Milano 'La Statale,' inviting visitors to engage in reflection and collective action. Inspired by the exhibition's theme, which fuses Creativity and Action, Alvisi Kirimoto reimagines the classical temple not as a static monument, but as a living organism in continuous evolution. The installation, measuring 6 x 6 x 5 meters, features six columns of varying diameters—dynamic elements that visitors can move and rearrange, reshaping the space in real-time.

The artwork draws on the classical principles of firmitas, utilitas, venustas, combining them with the concepts of flexibility and participation. Traditionally, symbols of stability, the columns become a tangible metaphor for the changing nature of human relationships: "With TAM TAM. Temple, Action, Movement, we started with the idea of the Temple, transforming it into a dynamic organism that adapts and responds to the needs of those who inhabit it. For us, architecture is not just about form, but about relationships and sensory experience. Our goal was to create a space in constant transformation, one that fosters interaction and allows each visitor to become an integral part of its evolutionary process. Architecture thus becomes an open dialogue, a continuous encounter between the individual and the environment that hosts them, where context and experience intertwine in mutual transformation." - Junko Kirimoto, co-founder of the Alvisi Kirimoto studio, explains.

The complexity of TAM TAM - Temple, Action, Movement unfolds in the interplay between space and human relationships. On one hand, architecture, despite its modifiable nature, guides the visitor: the arrangement of the columns, their dimensions, and the voids they create implicitly suggest pathways, pauses, and areas for interaction. But by moving the columns, those who walk through the installation not only change its configuration but also intervene in the network of relationships it implies: a corridor defi ned by the columns expands into a collective space, similar to a square, or narrows to define more intimate and secluded areas. Ultimately, human choices—continuous and ever-changing— define the shape and meaning of the space. Architecture proposes, people respond, and reinterpret, and within this dynamic tension between space and action, the installation's true nature is revealed. An architecture that does not impose but engages in dialogue; that does not dictate, but invites transformation through human interaction. The white of the structure embodies the concept of possibility like itself, as if it were a blank page waiting to be written. By stripping away colors and unnecessary decorations, Alvisi Kirimoto shifts the focus to the installation's dynamic elements — the movement of the columns, the gestures of the visitors, the voids that are created and fi lled — to highlight the essence of the space, the purity of the forms, and, above all, the core of the human experience.

In line with a design approach focused on material life cycles, TAM TAM. Temple, Action, Movement is made from recycled plastic through a collaboration with COREPLA — National Consortium for the Collection, Recycling, and Recovery of Plastic Packaging, acting as a strategic hub between citizens, municipalities, and companies. The Consortium pursues a clear public interest: to manage the lifecycle of plastic packaging effectively. By bringing together approximately 2,500 companies from the plastic packaging supply chain, COREPLA works to achieve the recycling and recovery targets set by the European Union. At the end of the event, the artwork can become an itinerant project, while its materials will be repurposed into new products, giving the installation a second life.