© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design

Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bali, Indonesia
  • Architects: Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  202
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Indra Wiras
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  LG, Modena
  • Lead Architects: Putu Angga Prastika, Julius Saptian Gunawan
  • Architectural Designer: Febby Suryawan, Gayatri Wening Satyatama, Sang Ayu Putu Cantika Anasthasia
Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Indra Wiras

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within a forest in Uluwatu, Mami Minka embodies the philosophy of Wabi-Sabi, where simplicity and elegance merge effortlessly with nature. Designed as a compact yet profoundly thoughtful retreat, the villa embraces an architectural language that is both grounded and poetic, drawing inspiration from Japanese aesthetics.

Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 4 of 35
© Indra Wiras

The villa's layout is intentionally compact. One of its defining features is its three access points—from the left, center, and right—ensuring seamless movement without disrupting the privacy of each occupant. This strategic approach allows residents to navigate the space intuitively. The villa consists of two bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, a cozy living room, and an elegant dining room.

Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 3 of 35
© Indra Wiras
Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 29 of 35
Floor Plan
Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Indra Wiras

The interplay between solid and void is carefully orchestrated to maximize light, ventilation, and framed views of the lush surroundings. Interior spaces open fluidly to curated Japanese gardens, softening the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. The unique diagonal layout not only enhances the spatial experience but also strengthens the villa's connection to nature, allowing the surrounding greenery to become an integral part of daily life.

Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 10 of 35
© Indra Wiras
Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 31 of 35
Elevation
Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 14 of 35
© Indra Wiras

One of the most distinctive elements of Mami Minka is its flip roofing—a sculptural interpretation of origami that transforms the perception of space. Unlike conventional pitched roofs, the design plays with angled planes, creating varying ceiling heights and unexpected spatial experiences within. The dynamic shifts in geometry shape how light interacts with the interior, casting ever-changing shadows and enhancing the villa's atmosphere.

Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 12 of 35
© Indra Wiras
Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 15 of 35
© Indra Wiras

The asphalt roofing material was carefully chosen not only for its durability but also for its adaptability to the low-angle roof design. This choice ensures that the striking geometry remains practical, shielding the interiors while maintaining the seamless aesthetic of the structure. The folding rooflines echo the natural contours of the surrounding landscape, reinforcing the villa's organic connection to its site.

Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 17 of 35
© Indra Wiras
Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 19 of 35
© Indra Wiras

Mami Minka's material palette is a deliberate exploration of raw, tactile beauty. The walls are finished in a coarse, cream-toned plaster, celebrating the marks of craftsmanship and the passage of time. The contrast between the textured walls and the deep black furniture creates a compelling dialogue between roughness and refinement. Throughout the villa, elements of stone, wood, and woven materials lend warmth and authenticity.

Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 26 of 35
© Indra Wiras

Mami Minka is more than a villa; it is an experience—an invitation to slow down, unwind, and reconnect with nature. The interplay between architecture and landscape is seamless, with each space thoughtfully designed to frame nature as a living artwork. Mami Minka is a testament to the power of Wabi-Sabi living, a poetic response to contemporary life where design, nature, and time exist in perfect harmony.

Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design - Image 22 of 35
© Indra Wiras

About this office
Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Indonesia
Cite: "Mama Minka House / Atelier Generations Vasudeva Design" 25 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029438/mama-minka-house-atelier-generations-vasudeva-design> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags