Rehethaan House / MuseLAB

Houses • India Architects: MuseLAB

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Gessi 121 Home Decor , AQUANT , Almost stone , Beyond Alliance , Clay Mango , Daksh Sanvidha Associates , DemuroDas , Escape by creatomy , Fazo , Gulmohar Lane , Kathgodown , Lightbox , Magari , MuseMART , Olie lighting , Portside cafe , Ritz Lane , Shailesh Rajput Studio , The Pure Concept Home , +2 This and that , WITHIN -2 Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Principal Designers: Huzefa Rangwala and Jasem Pirani

Team Members: Batul Paryani and Tanushree Kothari

Electrical: Ajay Martha Pooja electrical

Plumbing: Dhanji rathod

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. A home in faraway lands. Waters of the gulf stretch to the horizon, with year-round sun. The Kutch embodies the infinite and ethereal. This multigenerational residence reimagines contemporary living through a fusion of Mediterranean and Mid-Century architectural elements. The home began with a study of materiality, establishing a cohesive visual of rooted and texture-laden finishes that echo a timeless grammar — natural stones, wood, and glass orchestrating a tactile symphony.

Roots Interpreted – Elements throughout the residence are subtle odes to the rich trove of artisanship that the state of Gujarat is revered for. A brass lattice entrance evokes Kutch textile motifs, drawing in dappled daylight. This leitmotif is mirrored as relief work over the wooden main doors, binding the transition spaces visually.

Talking Transition – Corridors and passageways have been conceived as gallery-esque spaces, indulging in an interplay of scales, geometry, and light. They pose as veins of connections, rivers of beige marble embedded with chunky brown stone inserts. The vaults and culled-out 'hoods' over doorways are treated with dual-toned hues, iterating depth and a grotto-like feel with indirect lighting. Interjecting the corridor in nodes are sculpture-holding vitrines — a translucent membrane that allows the gaze to peer into interconnected spaces.

Relishing Detail – The formal living room features an illuminated POP ceiling with artisanal details anchored by Tawde's marquetry art. Contemporary design elements are enhanced by statement Olie lighting fixtures. The threshold between the inside and outside blurs, with large fenestrations connecting the family room and the eastern views of the verandah and the lawns. The soaring volume within the home's core is sculpted by vaulted intersections, clerestory windows, and hooded lintels. A Contemporary-Indian vein pulses strongly within a sculpture-esque luminaire by Shailesh Rajput depicting fanning plantain leaves, rugs from MuseMART's Shila Vayanam Collection, textured-stained glass panels, and objects of interest.

The dining space and kitchen extend the home's ethos. A robust dining table features a lazy susan paired with the coveted MuseMART King Pin Chairs. Deeper veneer tones and arched silhouettes claim the backdrop, which also features a gelato case as an extension to the island!

Sanctuaries of rest – Tangerine and peach tones warm the guest bedroom. Bands of terrazzo debut as skirting, window frame details, and a playful border to the headboard. Mosaic tiles flow from walls to floor in the guest bath like a pixelated rug. The parents' bedroom is a cocoon of comfort, spearheaded by slivers of wood, cork, brick, and terrazzo. The ensuite bath is adorned in deep sienna and caramel tones, the mosaic feature marking its presence across the floors and walls.

The verandah is steeped in an earthy allure, its walls a fiery terracotta. Outdoor seating with pool views makes it an alfresco sanctuary with greenery, cool marble floors underfoot, and lawns originating from its edges. In Transition. The stone-like sculptural stairwell features floating light orbs at its apex. Made in marble, the staircase's underside has murals by House of Berserk, echoing influences from Kutch. The illuminated orbs manifest on the ground as stone installations, threading the scene together.

Comfort Personified – On the first level, the master suite exemplifies calm with its palette of greens and blues. The master bath is nothing short of an immersive, colour-doused grotto. Azul Calcite stone sheathes the walls and floors, interjected by a colourful eruption of mosaic within the shower nook. Reminiscent of a minimalist New York loft, the son's bedroom is imagined with a gallery-like mien. The space features a few MuseMART heroes paired with bespoke art, objects, and soft furnishings that introduce a playful dash of colour. The open-plan closet melds with the bath, featuring an array of arched niches.

Quaint and laced with accents of salmon, greens, and browns, the daughter's bedroom and a lounge rest spliced by a dual-arched portal constructed in glass bricks and wood. The bath houses a monolithic tub and the leitmotif of the mosaic rug bleeding hues of the overarching palette.