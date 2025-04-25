Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Austria
  5. Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui

Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui

Save

Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 2 of 26Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 3 of 26Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 4 of 26Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 5 of 26Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Vienna, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 2 of 26
© kunst-dokumentation

Text description provided by the architects. A renovation (2025) of an existing apartment in an apartment complex built in the 1960s in Vienna. The increasing demand for housing at the time led to the continuous construction of housing estates, especially in the outer districts. A characteristic of such buildings is the cheap and quick type of construction.

Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 3 of 26
© kunst-dokumentation
Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 22 of 26
Axonometric
Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 9 of 26
© kunst-dokumentation
Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 12 of 26
© kunst-dokumentation

The design deals with the way in which such (often) considered "unattractive" typologies, can be renovated. Instead of inventing something new, the project looks for exsisting principles that can be continued.

Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 4 of 26
© kunst-dokumentation

What potential arises from the pragmatism of such row-typologies? The principle of a central sanitary infrastructure is continued and concieved as a new plywood -clad box. A „spatial cross" is formed by the intersection of the exsisting load-bearing central wall and the new box operating like a thick wall. This creates four rooms of approximately the same size, which offer the possibility for changing activities. Large sliding doors can be used to create different scenarios. The inner walls do not touch the perimeter wall - this results in a circular walkway - allowing for the possibility of "living in a circle".

Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 5 of 26
© kunst-dokumentation
Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 23 of 26
Plan and Section
Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 6 of 26
© kunst-dokumentation

The behaviour of the new elements repond to the exsisting condition. The existing free-standing chimney-wall was converted into a wardrobe. The diagonally mirrored surface above it conceals the waste water pipe of the apartment above. The kitchen unit squeezes through a gap and becomes a table. The central sanitary room has a clerestory window that also makes the clash with the existing lintel visible. The materials reflect the scarce attitude of the existing building. How much do we need to live well?

Save this picture!
Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui - Image 21 of 26
© kunst-dokumentation

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:An den Langen Lüssen, 1190 Vienna, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Jakob Sellaoui
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsAustria
Cite: "Renovation of 1960s Apartment / Studio Jakob Sellaoui" 25 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029431/renovation-of-1960s-apartment-studio-jakob-sellaoui> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags