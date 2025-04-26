Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. This renovated residence, located near Kaohsiung's harbor and Shoushan, serves as a mid-to-short-term living space for the owner. The design focuses on minimizing renovations and preserving the original architectural framework, ensuring flexibility and openness for future use.

Rather than excessive coverings or embellishments, the space embraces raw materials, allowing its natural textures and traces of time to become part of the aesthetic. This approach reduces resource waste while maintaining the possibility for future expansion or deconstruction.

Spatially, the layout maximizes views of the mountains, inviting natural light to create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow. The bedroom adapts flexibly to daily needs, shifting between open and private states, allowing residents to experience the evolving nature of the space over time.