Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Taiwan
  5. Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio

Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio

Save

Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 2 of 21Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 3 of 21Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 4 of 21Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 5 of 21Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartments
Taiwan
  • Architects: True Thing Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  55
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Suiyu Studio
  • Lead Architect: Adrian Tsai
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 3 of 21
© Suiyu Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This renovated residence, located near Kaohsiung's harbor and Shoushan, serves as a mid-to-short-term living space for the owner. The design focuses on minimizing renovations and preserving the original architectural framework, ensuring flexibility and openness for future use.

Save this picture!
Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 4 of 21
© Suiyu Studio
Save this picture!
Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 21 of 21
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 2 of 21
© Suiyu Studio
Save this picture!
Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 11 of 21
© Suiyu Studio

Rather than excessive coverings or embellishments, the space embraces raw materials, allowing its natural textures and traces of time to become part of the aesthetic. This approach reduces resource waste while maintaining the possibility for future expansion or deconstruction.

Save this picture!
Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 16 of 21
© Suiyu Studio
Save this picture!
Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 15 of 21
© Suiyu Studio

Spatially, the layout maximizes views of the mountains, inviting natural light to create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow. The bedroom adapts flexibly to daily needs, shifting between open and private states, allowing residents to experience the evolving nature of the space over time.

Save this picture!
Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio - Image 12 of 21
© Suiyu Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
True Thing Design Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsTaiwan
Cite: "Apartment M.3 / True Thing Design Studio" 26 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029416/apartment-true-thing-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags