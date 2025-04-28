Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Apartment B / Grau Architects

Apartment B / Grau Architects

Apartment B / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Glass

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments, Renovation, Apartment Interiors
Slovakia
  • Architects: Grau Architects
  Area:  73
  Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jakub Michal Teringa
  • Lead Architects: Andrej Olah, Filip Marčák, Matej Kurajda, Simona Fischerová

Apartment B / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, Glass
© Jakub Michal Teringa

Text description provided by the architects. Apartment B is located in a new building on Kopčianska street. It is a 3-room apartment with 2 bedrooms, a living room with a kitchen and a bathroom. At the stage of possible intervention during client changes, we applied several minor modifications in the layout.

Apartment B / Grau Architects - Image 3 of 35
© Jakub Michal Teringa

We moved the toilet to the bathroom, thanks to which we were able to enlarge the main living area with the kitchen. The kitchen cupboard for appliances and ceiling-to-ceiling storage together with the bathroom create a spatial box, at the same time we are working with partial lighting of the corridor through the glass-concrete partition of the bathroom.

Apartment B / Grau Architects - Image 4 of 35
© Jakub Michal Teringa
Apartment B / Grau Architects - Image 12 of 35
© Jakub Michal Teringa
Apartment B / Grau Architects - Image 35 of 35
Plan
Apartment B / Grau Architects - Image 15 of 35
© Jakub Michal Teringa

The concept works with the insertion of material solitaires, which are placed in the space as separate masses that do not reach the ceiling or, on the contrary, are offset from the floor, thus supporting the airiness of the entire space.

Apartment B / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Jakub Michal Teringa
Apartment B / Grau Architects - Image 6 of 35
© Jakub Michal Teringa

Colors are determined by their use. The work is assigned the color yellow, which is used on the kitchen counter and work table. The pale blue color characterizes the seating area, such as the main kitchen table or the bench at the entrance. The pale veneer elements are all storage areas. White color characterizes rest and relaxation, it is used on the bed frames and on the TV wall with a shelving system.

Apartment B / Grau Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Glass
© Jakub Michal Teringa

Project location

Bratislava, Slovakia

Grau Architects
