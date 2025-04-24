Sanders Mello Buildin / Buro/S Architects

+ 13

Healthcare Architecture, Clinic, Refurbishment • The Netherlands
Architects: Buro/S Architects

Area: 600 m²

Year: 2025

Photographs: Aiste Rakauskaite

Manufacturers: MHB, Maas en Hagoort, Mosa, Petersen Tegl, Saint Gobain Glass, Tomaello

Text description provided by the architects. Buro/S Architects, commissioned by Sanders Mello Orthodontics, has transformed the national monument at Langstraat 79 in Wassenaar into a modern orthodontic clinic. The character of the monument has been preserved and thoughtfully combined with contemporary architectural elements. The original building dates from the first half of the 17th century and is characterized by a distinctive gabled roof between end walls. It is a so-called "deep house"—a type of dwelling with a narrow front façade and a floor plan that extends deep into the plot. The building is oriented perpendicular to the street, as is the ridge of the roof. The property consists of three segments: the national monument, an extension on the right and rear that was in very poor structural condition, and a garage at the back. For the past hundred years, the building was used as a shop; prior to that, it served as the farmhouse of a village homestead. Outbuildings, including a hay barn, once stood on the rear plot bordering the back street. Buro/S Architects restored the monument internally and, where necessary, externally, and added a new extension to the right and rear of the building. The new structure was designed to allow for a possible future vertical extension at the back. A new façade has been introduced at the front of the building, incorporating the new main entrance.

The front façade is defined by a tripartite layout, consisting of two dark brown brick piers that align with the color of the original bricks of the monument. Between these is a glass wall that maintains visibility of the 17th-century building's contours from the shopping street. The entrance, centrally placed between the piers, is made of a glazed steel frame powder-coated in the shade of "earth green." The adjacent access to the fire alley is realized as a solid metal door with subtle round perforations. Above these elements, a polished dark green concrete lintel visually connects the components. The new façade of the extension is carefully integrated into the building's historical context, creating a harmonious whole.

The orthodontic clinic offers space for eight treatment rooms and all necessary supporting facilities. The interior layout has been carefully redesigned, preserving as many historical elements as possible and complementing them with modern, functional interventions. The new extension, measuring approximately 400 m², is designed to maximize natural light. A skylight has been installed in the roof along the axis of the main entrance, providing ample daylight to the adjacent corridor and serving as a natural wayfinding element to help visitors navigate the building. Separate circulation routes have been created for patients and staff, contributing to a hygienic working environment and a calm, serene atmosphere. Visitors enter the building through the new entrance; to the left is the polished concrete reception desk and the entrance to the monument section, which houses the practice's waiting area. Here, the original brick walls have been left exposed, and the ceiling is painted in the original light green color.

To the right of the reception desk is the visitor corridor, where all treatment rooms and supporting functions are located. The skylight above this corridor not only provides daylight but also subtly assists with orientation. The staff route is separated from the visitor path to ensure that patients and employees do not cross paths. Staff facilities such as the office, storage, and sterilization room are directly connected to this route. Sustainability plays a central role in this transformation. The new additions are constructed using sustainable materials and energy-efficient Mechanical installations. Thanks to an integrated approach, these features have been implemented without compromising the monument's historical value. Buro/S Architects has achieved a careful balance between heritage preservation and contemporary use. The transformation of Langstraat 79 demonstrates how a historic building can be given a new, sustainable purpose while honoring its past and maintaining its architectural significance. Through subtle interventions and the use of high-quality materials, a harmonious whole has emerged in which authentic elements and modern architecture enhance one another.