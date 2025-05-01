Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects

The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects

Save

The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Exterior PhotographyThe Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Exterior PhotographyThe Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Image 4 of 26The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Image 5 of 26The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Pavilion
Japan
  • Architects: RAU Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1157
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zhu Yumeng
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cooloo, Forbo, Het Anker, Kojima Shoten
  • Lead Architect: Thomas Rau
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Exterior Photography
© Zhu Yumeng

Text description provided by the architects. The Netherlands participates with a pavilion built entirely using circular principles and presented under the theme "Common Ground." The pavilion highlights the importance of international collaboration to tackle major global challenges such as accelerating the energy transition and keeping our planet livable. For six months, the Netherlands pavilion will also host an extensive program, offering Dutch businesses, research institutions, and organizations the opportunity to connect with Japan and build or strengthen partnerships.

Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Exterior Photography
© Zhu Yumeng
Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Image 18 of 26
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Image 4 of 26
© Zhu Yumeng

Common Ground - The pavilion's theme is inspired by the country's unique relationship with water. With large parts of the Netherlands lying below sea level, cooperation has always been essential. This spirit of collaboration extends internationally, particularly with Japan, with whom the Netherlands has shared centuries of trade and exchange. In fact, for a long period, the Netherlands was the only Western country allowed to trade with Japan. This historical bond shaped the theme "Common Ground." "The urgent challenges to humanity's existence increasingly call for international cooperation on 'common ground'. The awareness that we are guests on Earth forms the foundation for this common ground in the Netherlands Pavilion. This shift in mindset leads, among other things, to the realization that everything is finite and that we must keep the infinite available. We call this: the circular economy." Thomas Rau, founder of RAU Architects.

Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Image 9 of 26
© Zhu Yumeng

A circular pavilion showcasing innovation and collaboration - The Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2025 has been designed and built by the Dutch-Japanese consortium AND BV, which includes architecture firm RAU Architects, engineering consultancy DGMR, design studio Tellart, and Japanese construction company Asanuma Corporation. The pavilion is a rectangular structure with a glowing sphere at its center—an impressive symbol of a "man-made sun," representing clean, limitless energy based on hydropower. Its facade is adorned with undulating slats that evoke the movement of flowing water. Together, these slats span exactly 425 meters, a tribute to 425 years of trade relations between the Netherlands and Japan. The pavilion is also a strong example of circular building. All materials used are registered in Madaster, the digital materials passport for circular construction and infrastructure. This ensures full transparency of the materials used and prevents the loss of valuable resources. After the Expo, the pavilion will be carefully dismantled and rebuilt at a new location, ready for a second life.

Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Image 14 of 26
© Zhu Yumeng
Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Image 21 of 26
VIP Section
Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Exterior Photography
© Zhu Yumeng

An interactive visitor experience - Upon entering the pavilion, visitors receive a small glowing orb that interacts with the installations placed throughout the space. These installations guide them through the shared history of the Netherlands and Japan, as well as the Dutch battle against water. The highlight of the visit is the central glowing sphere, where guests can experience the world's first AI-generated 360-degree dome film. Finally, visitors are invited to share their own dreams and ideas for the future through an interactive art piece.

Save this picture!
The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects - Image 5 of 26
© Zhu Yumeng

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Osaka, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RAU Architects
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan
Cite: "The Netherlands Pavilion Expo Osaka 2025 / RAU Architects" 01 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029369/the-netherlands-pavilion-expo-osaka-2025-rau-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags