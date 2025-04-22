Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment

Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 2 of 25Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 3 of 25Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 4 of 25Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 5 of 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Showroom
South Korea
  • Architects: Workment
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  236
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sunghoon Han
  • Lead Architects: Joonwoo Cho
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 5 of 25
© Sunghoon Han

Text description provided by the architects. Facade Pattern's new showroom is built upon the brand's core value of focusing on the essence of clothing. Rather than relying on decorative elements, it stays true to the fundamental qualities of materials and space. Designed with minimalism in mind, the space allows both the clothing and the people to take center stage while offering an efficient flow for visitors.

Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 2 of 25
© Sunghoon Han

The showroom is composed of five levels organized around a central void. To maximize its vertical layout, the space is designed with a key architectural element: the handrail, which serves as a spatial marker while guiding visitors through the showroom.

Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 3 of 25
© Sunghoon Han
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 24 of 25
First Floor Plan
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 10 of 25
© Sunghoon Han
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 15 of 25
© Sunghoon Han

The handrail acts as a continuous line that organically connects the entire space. This design language is closely aligned with the single-line hanging rack system introduced in the previous showroom. Designed as both an architectural and furniture-like element, the handrail naturally guides circulation while also serving multiple spatial functions—such as a bench, clothing rack, and mirror. Crafted in segmented units and assembled on-site, its furniture-like characteristics are further emphasized.

Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 4 of 25
© Sunghoon Han
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 22 of 25
© Sunghoon Han

The handrail's grip is custom-made from solid cherry wood, maintains a solid, weighty feel while maximizing its volume within a single piece of timber, adding warmth and comfort to the space.

Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 6 of 25
© Sunghoon Han
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 25 of 25
Second Floor Plan
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 8 of 25
© Sunghoon Han
Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 9 of 25
© Sunghoon Han

Each level is designed to highlight different material characteristics while also offering visitors spaces to pause, rest, and appreciate the showroom. The 1.5th floor, with views of the garden, is designed with black-toned furniture and glass blocks, creating a modern atmosphere. On the next level, there is a monolithic marble counter. On the third floor, a fitting room finished in hot-rolled steel embraces the raw texture of the material. Floating steel racks and shelves by the window add depth to the space, while subtly controlling the natural light. 

Facade Pattern H tower / Workment - Image 12 of 25
© Sunghoon Han

About this office
Workment
Office

