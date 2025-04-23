Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO

House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO

Save

House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, Table, Glass, CountertopHouse of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 3 of 23House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 4 of 23House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHouse of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: ULTRA STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  82
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yurika Kono
  • Lead Architects: Yuji Mukaiyama, Yushi Sasada, Alyssa Ueno
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Akito Ikeda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ARSTR / Yohei Tomioka
  • Landscape Architecture: Oryza / Shunro Fujiwara, Ryo Nishioka
  • Construction: Mizusawa
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Yurika Kono

Text description provided by the architects. This is a house for a young couple and their child, built in a typical Tokyo residential neighborhood in Tokyo. The site faces a relatively busy front street on the east side and a narrow alley less than two meters wide on the other. While the street side lacks any features, the alley side has a more intimate atmosphere created by neighboring houses cultivating gardens and plants. Therefore, the "facade" of the house was shifted toward the alley, where a garden and window were added to contribute to this atmosphere.

Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 6 of 23
© Yurika Kono

The front, stripped of its facade, presents a quiet exterior that conceals the internal layout. Inside, the ceiling on the second floor was kept low, while the first floor was given a ceiling height of about four meters, creating a sense of vertical expansion within the limited floor area. In contrast to the expressionless exterior, the interior is defined by a symbolic black cylinder that divides the space.

Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Yurika Kono

Around this black cylinder are various decorative elements, each with different origins. For instance, a silver horizontal cylinder above the window facing the alley serves both as a reflective surface to diffuse light from the high window and the garden view, and as a space for piping. A mirror affixed to a blue column allows someone in the kitchen to observe the living room. Elements on the north side, such as the kitchen and the cylinder, are mirrored and transposed onto the interior south wall as painted forms.

Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Chair, Table, Glass, Countertop
© Yurika Kono
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 21 of 23
Plan 1F
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 10 of 23
© Yurika Kono
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
© Yurika Kono
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 3 of 23
© Yurika Kono
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 23 of 23
Section
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Yurika Kono

Meanwhile, on the upper floor, divided into small rooms, the black cylinder appears in each, indicating their relative positions. When sliding doors are opened, the cylinder connects the spaces, generating a sense of rotational movement. Additionally, color is scattered throughout the house as decorative elements. Illuminated by different lights over time, the house reveals a fresh appearance depending on the time and place. Amid all this, the black cylinder always appears as an "unseen area" within one's field of vision.

Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair
© Yurika Kono
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 4 of 23
© Yurika Kono
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 22 of 23
Plan 2F
Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Image 18 of 23
© Yurika Kono

This decorated space, only partially perceived due to the visual void created by the black cylinder, generates an infinite series of fragmented images as the perspective shifts. Meanwhile, through daily life, these images accumulate in the mind, making the residents' perception of the space increasingly concrete, while the black cylinder gradually fades from consciousness. The symbolic nature of the architecture recedes behind the cluster of fragmented images. It is perhaps at this point that the cylinder becomes part of the identity of the house and its residents. Just as people do not consciously notice their own nose within their field of vision, the residents, too, may one day come to see this black cylinder as transparent.

Save this picture!
House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO - Interior Photography
© Yurika Kono

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ULTRA STUDIO
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House of After Image / ULTRA STUDIO" 23 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029350/house-of-after-image-ultra-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags