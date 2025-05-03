Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos

Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos

Save

Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, BalconyLos Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodLos Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, TableLos Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodLos Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Spain
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Belén Pla, Javier Hernández, Pedro Martínez
  • Interior Design: Charm Home Apartaments
  • Flooring: Living Ceramics
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Balcony
© Jorge Peiró
Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Door, Balcony, Handrail
© Jorge Peiró

Text description provided by the architects. Homu Arquitectos transforms former ice warehouse into historical essence apartments in El Cabanyal. Valencia-based Homu Arquitectos has transformed a 243 m² former ice warehouse in El Cabanyal into two tourist apartments that respect the neighborhood's identity. Through this intervention, the studio recovers original materials, textures, and elements, giving them new life while highlighting the value of local architecture

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood
© Jorge Peiró
Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Jorge Peiró

Located in Valencia's historic maritime district of El Cabanyal, Los Ángeles apartments breathe new life into a former ice warehouse, transforming it into two tourist accommodations that combine history, identity, and contemporary design. The rehabilitation, carried out by Valencia-based Homu Arquitectos, stems from an exercise in architectural respect, where the original materiality and essence of the building have been carefully preserved. 

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Lighting, Table
© Jorge Peiró

With a surface area of 243 sqm, this terraced property maintained the characteristic elements of El Cabanyal's urban fabric. The intervention removed superfluous details to reorganize the space and adapt it to new needs without losing its essence. The original façade has been restored, along with its independent access, typical of the neighborhood's architectural imprint. Similarly, the stone and brick walls have been recovered, along with the original wooden carpentry and doors.

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Image 21 of 22
Plans
Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Image 22 of 22
Plans

At the core of the design, Homu Arquitectos has advocated for highlighting the existing structure and materials. Exposed brick, stone, and wood emerge in their pure state, establishing a dialogue with the new intervention. The complementary metal structure integrates with subtlety, providing a contemporary character without diminishing the prominence of the historical materiality. Additionally, indirect lighting takes advantage of these elements' positioning to enhance the warmth of the space. Regarding the layout, the project clearly differentiates the two dwellings. 

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood
© Jorge Peiró
Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Door, Chair, Beam
© Jorge Peiró

The ground floor program features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a Mediterranean patio, and a private swimming pool. On the upper floor, another apartment with independent access houses two terraces and a generous attic space with ceilings nearly seven meters high, where natural light and ventilation play a key role. Original structural elements, such as wooden beams, coexist with an interior proposal of Mediterranean airs and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. 

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Jorge Peiró

The bathroom areas become the backbone of the space, functioning as a hinge between the day areas and bedrooms. Despite their structural magnitude, they have been designed to integrate subtly, without breaking the fluidity and visual language of the apartments.

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair
© Jorge Peiró

Thus, this Homu Arquitectos project demonstrates that it is possible to intervene in historical architecture without stripping it of its identity. The recovery of original elements, combined with contemporary solutions, results in a harmonious proposal where past and present coexist in perfect harmony.

Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Jorge Peiró
Save this picture!
Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos - Image 14 of 22
© Jorge Peiró

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Valencia, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Homu Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSpain
Cite: "Los Angeles Apartments / Homu Arquitectos" [Apartamentos Los Ángeles / Homu Arquitectos] 03 May 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029329/los-angeles-apartments-homu-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags