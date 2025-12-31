Machado House / BTE-ARQ

-
Architects: BTE-ARQ
- Area: 4628 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Federico Kulekdjian
-
Manufacturers: Castro Hns, FV, GRUPO FORESTAL, Ilva, Peisa, Roca
-
Lead Architects: Arq. Germán Bustamante.
- Category: Houses
- Collaborators: Arq. Lucas Guerra, Federico Vega, Arq. Federico Fortunato, Arq. Bruno Aversente.
- Electrical: Eléctrica Castelar
- Sanitary House: Sneuber Sanitarios
- Materials: Corralon Franco
- Landscaping: Antoniucci Paisajismo
- Structural Calculation: Ing. Ariel Fernandez
- Logistics: Volpark
- Openings: Tecsha Aberturas
- Elevators: Crisci Piletas
- Pre Rolled Concrete: Hormibon Hormigón elaborado
- Cladding: Grupo Forestal
- Marble Works: Marmolería Castro Hnos
- Program: Single-Family Homes
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. The BTE - Casa Machado project is situated on a plot measuring 13 meters in width by 44 meters in depth, resulting from the subdivision of the garden of a former grand residence, located in a residential neighborhood of Castelar characterized by its traditional houses. This dwelling stands out for its commitment to sensitive habitability, achieved through the fragmentation of a compact volume by creating internal courtyards that seek a careful synergy between interior spaces and the surrounding vegetation.