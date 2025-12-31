Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Machado House / BTE-ARQ

Machado House / BTE-ARQ - Image 2 of 41Machado House / BTE-ARQ - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairMachado House / BTE-ARQ - Interior Photography, Dining room, Concrete, CourtyardMachado House / BTE-ARQ - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardMachado House / BTE-ARQ - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Argentina
  • Architects: BTE-ARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4628 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Federico Kulekdjian
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Castro Hns, FV, GRUPO FORESTAL, Ilva, Peisa, Roca
  • Lead Architects: Arq. Germán Bustamante.
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborators: Arq. Lucas Guerra, Federico Vega, Arq. Federico Fortunato, Arq. Bruno Aversente.
  • Electrical: Eléctrica Castelar
  • Sanitary House: Sneuber Sanitarios
  • Materials: Corralon Franco
  • Landscaping: Antoniucci Paisajismo
  • Structural Calculation: Ing. Ariel Fernandez
  • Logistics: Volpark
  • Openings: Tecsha Aberturas
  • Elevators: Crisci Piletas
  • Pre Rolled Concrete: Hormibon Hormigón elaborado
  • Cladding: Grupo Forestal
  • Marble Works: Marmolería Castro Hnos
  • Program: Single-Family Homes
  • Country: Argentina
Machado House / BTE-ARQ - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Federico Kulekdjian

Text description provided by the architects. The BTE - Casa Machado project is situated on a plot measuring 13 meters in width by 44 meters in depth, resulting from the subdivision of the garden of a former grand residence, located in a residential neighborhood of Castelar characterized by its traditional houses. This dwelling stands out for its commitment to sensitive habitability, achieved through the fragmentation of a compact volume by creating internal courtyards that seek a careful synergy between interior spaces and the surrounding vegetation.

Project gallery

Cite: "Machado House / BTE-ARQ" [Casa Machado / BTE-ARQ] 31 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1029313/machado-house-bte-arq> ISSN 0719-8884

