MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos

Category: Houses

City: Murcia

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. MYM is a residence located in the Murcian orchard. A picturesque and heterogeneous environment where traditional houses, modern buildings, small agricultural operations, winding paths, and irrigation systems coexist. The orchard is configured as a mosaic of diverse elements.

Like the self-built homes characteristic of this area, MYM was created through the integration of multiple components.

We find inspiration in local traditions and develop our own architectural language.

We create a modern code that enhances the spontaneous, the richness, and the identity of the environment. This house incorporates ceramic elements, metal sheets, reeds, and wood. Piece by piece, we build a true home.