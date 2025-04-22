Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos

MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos

MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Image 2 of 10
MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair, Beam
MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Beam

Houses
Murcia, Spain
MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Image 2 of 10
© David Frutos
MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. MYM is a residence located in the Murcian orchard. A picturesque and heterogeneous environment where traditional houses, modern buildings, small agricultural operations, winding paths, and irrigation systems coexist. The orchard is configured as a mosaic of diverse elements.

MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Chair, Beam
© David Frutos
MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, Beam
© David Frutos

Like the self-built homes characteristic of this area, MYM was created through the integration of multiple components.

MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© David Frutos

We find inspiration in local traditions and develop our own architectural language.

MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Image 7 of 10
© David Frutos

We create a modern code that enhances the spontaneous, the richness, and the identity of the environment. This house incorporates ceramic elements, metal sheets, reeds, and wood. Piece by piece, we build a true home.

MYM House / PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© David Frutos

PASTOR Y GONZÁLEZ arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
